Lunchtime courses tailored for parents BOZEMAN children IN MARCH 2017

Lunchtime courses tailored for parents of area children Bozeman Public Schools and Parent University will host “Let’s Help Our Children Become Readers” with Bozeman Public Library’s Cindy Christin will kick off the spring months on Thursday, March 2nd from 12–1pm at the Willson School Building……

We all want our kids to like reading. What gets in the way? This course will talk about ways families can encourage reading habits and why it’s so important. Cindy will share some of the best books for readers of all abilities, show you some great read-aloud titles, and brainstorm ideas for your family so that reading isn’t a struggle, but a means for families to enjoy time together. Cindy Christin has been a children’s librarian at the Bozeman Public Library for almost 28 years, and loves to help every reader find just the right books to enjoy. This workshop is especially for parents of kids from kindergarten through 5th grade……

Creating a Culture of Giving with Bridget Wilkinson, Bozeman Area Community Foundation (BACF) Executive Director, is set for Tuesday, March 7th from 12–1pm at the Willson School Building……

BACF’s Bridget Wilkinson will be teaching the basics about creating a culture of giving of time, talents, and treasures in your family. All parents have dreams and aspirations for their children. For some parents, it may be particularly important that their children grow up to become caring, generous adults with the deeply-ingrained philanthropic values of generosity, honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion, community, love, and gratitude. During this session, participants will explore simple and concrete tips for instilling these values in your family……

Grief and Loss – Helping Kids Cope with Shawna Rader Kelly, EdS, NCSP, School Psychologist for Bozeman Public Schools, will follow on Thursday, March 23rd from 12–1pm at the Willson School Building……

At some point during childhood and adolescence, most children will experience grief and loss in some way or another. While grieving a loss is a normal response, parents and caregivers can provide valuable support during difficult times. This session will explore common grief reactions at various developmental stages and provide tips for parents and caregivers in how to best support children and adolescents through the grief process……

These informative presentations will be held through April. Classes are free of charge. Willson School is located at 404 W. Main St. Visit www.bsd7.org/students_parents/parent_university/ for more information, to register, and for a complete list of upcoming courses. •

