“Low Brass Bash” celebrating the trombone, euphonium & tuba Feb. 7, at MSU’s Reynolds Recital Hall

–A “Low Brass Bash” celebrating the trombone, euphonium and tuba and featuring a masterclass and performance by tuba virtuoso Velvet Brown will be held Feb. 6-7 at the Montana State University School of Music.

Brown, a professor of tuba and euphonium at Penn State University as well as a soloist and recording artist, will conduct a masterclass at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at MSU’s Reynolds Recital Hall. The masterclass is free and open to the public.

Brown will also perform in recital with pianist Laurel Yost, MSU professor of music, and other members of the MSU School of Music brass faculty at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Tickets for the recital, which will be held at Reynolds Recital Hall, are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.

Brown and Jeannie Little, MSU professor of music specializing in low brass, will also visit music classes at junior and senior high schools in the area both days.

Brown has performed throughout Europe, Russia, Japan and Canada as well as in the U.S. She has released four solo CDs and has collaborated on several other recordings as a soloist and ensemble member. Those include the April 2013 release of Stiletto Brass Quintet with Doc Severinsen.

