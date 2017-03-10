Lost an hour? Reset your body at Norris Hot Springs! Late March 2017

By the time you read this fine publication, it will already be Daylight Savings Time. By now you are probably getting used to that missing hour of sleep. Here’s a suggestion to help reset your body – go soak your bones in the natural mineral rich hot springs at Norris Hot Springs.

Montana’s only wooden pool – Norris Hot Springs offers so much more than just hot water. The water of the Gods has been a historic stop in the Madison Valley, with records of use dating back well before gold miners were populating Norris. There used to be a train from Bozeman that carried well heeled folks to the Hot Springs, so they could enjoy a soak in historic bathing costumes. And years before there was a fir-lined pool, local native tribes lounged in the natural hot springs. Keeping in mind the water comes up out of the ground at 120 degrees – those must have been some short soaks.

These days, a system is in place to manage the temperature of the water at Norris Hot Springs and is adjustable to insure your soak is just right no matter the number on the thermometer! Ask a staff member to tell you about the combination of soothing and healing minerals that naturally bubble up around you at Norris. You may not know WHY it feels so good, but they do!

While you’re enjoying your soak, order a meal from their recently updated menu featuring local and organic greens, sustainable meats and weekly specials, all served poolside. The No LoOse Dogs Saloon serves popular libations for every member of the family, including an impressive selection of microbrews and wine.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM, Norris presents the finest in local acoustic music. Mid March gets underway on Friday, March 17th with Lane Norberg. Lane is a singer-songwriter from Bozeman. His music is heavily inspired by faith, love, and all of life’s ups and downs. Many of the lyrics to his songs are easy to listen to, and often involve elements from his own life. In his own words: “I believe that music is a unique way to express the kinds of things we all go through every day. I want my music to be relatable to people, because I think you can really communicate an idea through song if your lyrics are believable and authentic.” Artists that have served as inspiration are NEEDTOBREATHE, Ben Rector, John Mayer, and many others. http://lanenorberg.wixsite.com/lanenorbergmusic ,

http://noisetrade.com/lane , https://www.facebook.com/LaneNorbergMusic/ ,

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCslDqs9tRV0T29q-tOtwY2w . On Saturday, March 18th Cole Thorne takes the Poolside Stage. Ukulele/ guitar player/singer/songwriter Cole Thorne’s music provides a happy laid back environment with a hint of reggae and vocals that are soulful and bluesy. Visit www.soundcloud.com/coleandthethornes to listen and enjoy. Rounding out the first weekend on Sunday, March 19th is Mathias. Bozeman-based singer-songwriter Mathias has been playing music under the big sky of Montana for nearly two decades now. With powerful vocals and a percussive guitar style, he is known for his dynamic live performances. He’s spent several months annually performing nightly for international audiences in Thailand. 2013 began with a return to Southeast Asia, this time playing in a wide range of locales from the megacities of Hong Kong and Jakarta to the quaint backpacker haunts of Chiang Mai and Siem Reap. https://www.reverbnation.com/mathiasmusic .

The next weekend gets off to a departure for Norris – visit on Friday, March 24th for a show with Juan Soria. Juan will be playing a mix of original songs from his album Erase Una Vez and cover songs on his second visit to Norris. Songs will be performed in English and Spanish. You can learn more about Juan´s music and about his performances on his website: www.juanmsoria.com . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sb7dS7W8UWM . On Saturday, March 25th, enjoy Tom Georges. Tom has been playing in the Rocky Mountain States for many years, opening for Poco, Hank Williams, Jr and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band among others. He and his wife Melissa recently released their new CD, “Free Range Cactus.” Next up on Sunday, March 26th is Lang Termes. Lang grew up with a visual artist father and spent summers touring with his puppeteer mother. He was surrounded by artists, musicians, writers and performers of all description from the day he was born. He has been playing professionally most of his life. His vocal style ranges from mellow folk ballads to growling boogie blues. Lang’s style of song writing, both original music and lyrics, comes deep from the heart, or in some cases, bubbles up from his whimsical sense of irony. His selection of covers ranges from early country blues to the full gambit of contemporary classics. Lang plays music in a wide variety of styles. Some of his biggest influences include: Muddy Waters, Woody Guthrie, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Huddie (Ledbelly) Ledbetter, Townes Van Zandt, John Lee Hooker, Tom Waits, Greg Brown and Josh Ritter.

The final day of the month, Friday, March 31st, brings a crowd favorite back to Norris – Dan Dubuque. Dan plays a Weissenborn Lap Slide Guitar as a percussive instrument as well as a rhythm and lead instrument. The son of a Native Aymara Indian from Bolivia and a white American from Montana, he brings a passion for all styles of music. Saturday, April 1st brings Heather Lingle to the Poolside Stage.

Heather is a Montana-based singer/songwriter. Her debut radio release “Last Call on Love” made it into the top 40 on New Music Weekly’s National Country chart in 2012. She fronts a band comprised of a lead guitar player and upright string bassist both of whom spent a considerable amount of time playing professionally in Nashville. Heather calls her music MonTexas Americana. www.heatherlingle.com , www.reverbnation.com/heatherlinglband , www.facebook.com/heatherlinglemusic .

Rounding up the weekend on Sunday, April 2nd is Tom Catmull. Tom has been writing, recording, performing, eating and breathing music for about 15 years. The style of his music usually lands somewhere between the blurred lines of country, country swing, pop and folk. Winner of Best Musician in Missoula, he is a great performer. www.tomcatmull.com .

For more information on operating hours, the menu, directions or if you can’t wait to learn about the mineral content of the water, please check www.norrishotsprings.com or give the office a call at 406/685-3303.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

