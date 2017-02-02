Look at the winners of the 15th annual Best of Bozeman 2016 survey

Voting Opens for the 16th annual Best of Bozeman 2017 on March 15, 2017

The polls for the Best of Bozeman 2016 have officially closed and the votes have been tallied. Here’s a look at the winners of the 15th annual Best of Bozeman survey.

Bozeman is one thirsty town–something the BoZone does not take lightly. And whether your choice draft is light or dark, the highest quality brews can be found at Bridger Brewing, who took home Best Local Beer Crafter. The local staple has also laid claim to Best Brewery and Best Tasting Room. Bozeman Brewing Company came in a close second for Beer Crafter, but MAP Brewing has growled onto the scene with runner-up prizes for both Brewery and Tasting Room categories. Best Local Beer Flavor went to BoZone Amber, though Salmon Fly Honey Rye came in a tight second. Speaking of brews, Montana Ale Works once again nabbed Best Beer Selection for their long line of handles, while Town & Country remains the Best Store to Buy Beer when you’re not feeling particularly social but still crave some suds.

That being said, the Cat’s Paw has clawed away Best Package Liquor Store from Montana Spirit and Wine by a slim margin. Bragging rights go to the Wine Gallery for their win over Vino per Tutti for Best Wine Store. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just like to swirl, sniff & sip, these local cellars have a bottle with your name on it. Now that we’re buzzed, responsibly so, why not head out on the town? It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. Montana Ale Works was again victorious for Best Happy Hour. Head on down the street for something savory at the Bacchus Pub as Bozeman has agreed–the popular tavern has the Best Bar Food. Good thing you’re putting something in your stomach, because the night has just begun. Best Place for a Girls’ Night Out goes to Plonk, while the prize for Guys’ Night Out falls on Copper Whiskey Bar for their speakeasy ambiance and quality of service.

Plonk barely squeaked out Best Bar and won for Best Cocktails. Bar IX was voted as having the Best Nightlife, but the Eagles is the place to shake your tailfeather as they take home Best Place to Dance. Sing your heart out with Bozeman’s Best Karaoke at the Bacchus Pub, presented by Sunrise Entertainment. With music and drink specials throughout the week, the Eagles entertains. Why not cap off your night with some new body art? East Main Ink is the reigning champion for Best Tattoo Studio, so think carefully about what you might want and they’ll help with the design. If you fancy yourself a day drinker or don’t have that primetime game at home, champs head to Best Sports Pub Spectator’s for their contest of choice. Ok. We’ve been out for a while. Isn’t it time to start thinking about settling down?

Bar IX is the Best Place to Meet Singles, while Montana Ale Works has been named Best Place for a First Date for their casual atmosphere and menu variety. If the night is going well, take your date out for some drinks and live entertainment from Best Local Band Pinky and the Floyd, who’s demand in Bozeman only heightens with each passing year. Bands like runner-up Skavocado are able to showcase their talents at events like Music on Main, which again won Best Local Event in front of Sweet Pea. Best Music Venue went to the Filling Station for their unique space. This prize is thanks in large part to ChickenJam West for bringing an ecclectic new slate of music to the Bozeman scene. These are all acceptable options for date activities, but chivalry is not dead. Have a bouquet or other beautiful arrangement in hand from LaBellum, who won Best Florist over 2015’s victor, runner-up Country Flower Shop. Flowers really are fit for any occasion. Be sure to look your best with a trim. Best Haircut went to Omni Hair Studio–unseating Theory–for their professional stylings. Keep it casual for date number two at the Pickle Barrel, who won for Best Ice Cream Shop just ahead of Victory Taco. When things start getting serious, take your significant other to Chico Hot Springs who once again won Best Overnight or Weekend Getaway in a landslide vote.

Now that you’ve dabbled in the single life and dated around, you can start thinking about building a family in this wonderful place we all call home. The air is clear, the fields broad, and there’s always something to do in town. Museum of the Rockies is dinomite as it won for Best Place for Family Fun and Best Place for Kids’ Activities again in 2016. MOR’s exhibits are always changing, though everyone’s favorite dinosaurs roam the building year after year. After you have fun learning, take the whole family out to lunch at Bozeman’s Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant The Garage. The kids will surely flash those puppy dog eyes until you bring home a fuzzy surprise. When that time comes, take your newest family member to Dee-O-Gee, who took home the first place tag for Best Pet Groomer, as well as Best Place for Pet Supplies. Bozeman’s Streamline service gets you from point A to point B without having to worry about gas, parking, or repairs. For those who do have a vehicle of their own, A&D Auto Body was again named Best Autobody Repair for all your vehicle’s service needs. The friendly staff is committed to getting you back on the road. Farr Automotive ascended to first place in 2016 for Best Automotive Repair, ousting Ressler Motors who took home Best Car Dealer. Keep your car healthy with Bozeman’s Best Oil Change at Speedy Lube. The garage wastes no time in your day-to-day with their quick and efficient quality services. And while you’re out running errands, turn up the music and sing along with Bozeman’s Best Radio Station, community-funded KGLT 91.9.

The lovely Missy O’Malley won Best Radio DJ for yet another year. (You can see her on t.v. now, too). You’ve started a family and begun work on your home. Be sure to check out the following local businesses as you personalize your family space. Best Antique Store went to East Main Trading Co., always filled with vintage steals and hidden treasures. Give the rooms of your home a little color with pieces from Altitude Gallery, Bozeman’s Best Art Gallery. What’s an art piece without the appropriate display? Old Main Gallery won Best Frame Shop this year with Frugal Frame Shop coming in second place. Now that the walls have been decorated, how about a little feng shui with some quality pieces from Used Furniture Store (UFS), who continues to be the go-to Best Furniture Store that comes to you! Their enviornmentally-conscious business practices keep them green and keep them going all year long. UFS also won Best Used Furniture Store. Work on the yard this summer with Cashman’s Nursery, Bozeman’s Best Garden Shop/Nursery.

Bozeman is all about the great outdoors, whether there is snow on the ground or pollen in the air–its variety of activity-specific shops attest to that declaration. Summit Bike & Ski has been named Best Bike Shop for another year, offering you an opportunity to ditch the wheels for a pair of tires, this summer and beyond. Cast a line at River’s Edge, voted Best Fly Fishing Shop. Hit the high country with some horsepower and check out Bozeman’s Best ATV/Motor Sports Store, Summit Motor Sports. Keep everything around the house and garage in shape with everything you need from Owenhouse Ace Hardware, voted Best Hardware Store in a sweep. With multiple locations, Ace is always the place to get the job done. Head outside or curl up in a chair by the fire on one of our colder days with a good read from Best Book Store, Country Book Shelf, that has the spine you’re looking for and hosts intimate author events throughout the month. If you’re more musically inclined, head downtown to Cactus Records for an indie album, hard-to-find vinyl, or funny and unique gift. The Bozeman mainstay handily won Best Record/CD Store. While a lot of us listen to music, someone’s gotta make it! Create music with purchases from Music Villa who took home Best Musical Instrument Store for another year. Besides amazing music and a good read, some of life’s greatest treasures have yet to be uncovered.

Find yours at Sack’s, voted Best Thrift Store again this year. Show them that you care! Best Place for Unique Gifts went to Hey Day for their handpicked items. Hey Day also won Best Place for Gifts for Her, while Revolvr Menswear won Best Place for Gifts for Him. Summer is just on the horizon, even though the recent weather would beg to differ. Work on your wardrobe with the following Bozeman businesses. Schnee’s Boots & Shoes easily took Best Shoe Store for their broad selection and expanded space. Find something light, comfortable, and stylish to wear at The Root, awarded Best Clothing Store again in 2016, followed by a tie for second with Meridian and Revolvr Menswear. Accessorize your new finds with something shiny and sparkly from Alara, Bozeman’s Best Place to Buy Jewelry. Is the strip on your credit card worn down to the plastic from all the spending? First Security Bank is Bozeman’s Best Bank and will assure you’ve more money to spend–or save if you’re feeling crazy. Bozemanites are all about town and love to have a good time with friends and family. They also know how to eat! There is no lack of delectable dining options in our area, with an endless variety for everyone’s palate. Bozeman’s Best Restaurant went to category kings Montana Ale Works, who also took Best Restaurant Service and Best Casual Dining. Feast Raw Bar & Bistro won Best New Restaurant after only being open for six months! Check out their menu and find your favorite new protein. Best Fine Dining went to spacious Open Range downtown, with Feast popping up again at number two.

If you’re looking for something Montana-authentic, check out Western Café for a dining and social experience fitting of Best Authentic Montana Ambiance. Stacey’s of Gallatin Gateway trailed close behind. Best Inexpensive Restaurant went to 5 on Black. The abundance of food choices continue with Starky’s winning Best Lunch again in 2016, followed by the Community Food Co-Op. Best Outdoor Patio went to Bar IX. Street food is all the rage these days. Best Food Truck went to Tumbleweed for their gourmet-on-the-go offerings. Best Late Night Grub goes to the always lively Pita Pit, with Taco Montes eyeing first place next year. What are you in the mood for? Bar 3 BBQ won Best BBQ, while Sweet Chili Asian Bistro took the honors for Best Asian Food. Bridger Brewing is not only known for their craft beers. Their artisan pizzas are also extremely popular, granting them Best Pizza for yet another polling year. Red Tractor Pizza came close behind. Montana Ale Works once again won Best Burger over Burger Bob’s. Best Mexican Food was dubbed Fiesta Mexicana again this year, while the Pickle Barrel held onto Best Sandwhich with Frank’s Custom Catering hot on its heels. Like the poll a year ago, Open Range won Best Steak for their juicy cuts. If fish is more your style, it’s no surprise Best Sushi once again went to Dave’s Sushi for their unique rolls and other traditional dishes. If you’re an early bird, Best Breakfast went to the immensley popular Nova Cafe for their awesome food and warm environment. Wild Crumb is still Bozeman’s pick for Best Bakery. If mornings don’t come so easy to you, Best Coffee went to new winner Cold Smoke Coffee House, who also won Best Coffeehouse. They’ve got the perks you need to get through the day. Cold Smoke is also a great place to relax or get some work done. Zocalo came in second in both categories. If you’ve got a hankering for something sweet, find your treat at Montana Ale Works, who won Best Dessert. And if you don’t want to cook but also don’t want to go out, Best Take-Out went to Rice, beating out Sweet Chili this year. If cooking at home is what you prefer, Town and Country was dubbed Best Grocery Store in Bozeman, while Best Convenience Store went to Kagy Korner. On average, the people of Bozeman are healthy, fit, and enjoy the great outdoors. It’s ingrained in our culture. We love to spend our sunny summer days outside, and the Best Place to Experience Nature was dubbed Hyalite Canyon. If you don’t have time to make the drive, head over to Lindley Park, Bozeman’s Best City Park. One thing that is amazing about Bozeman is the access to hiking just within city limits, which was voted Bozeman’s Best Outdoor Activity. The M was dubbed Bozeman’s Best Hiking Trail, which beat out Drinking Horse, the winner last year. Winding right through the heart of the city is the Gallagator Linear Trail, dubbed Best Jogging Trail. Gallagator narrowly beat Peet’s Hill. Off the pavement and out of the way of traffic, it is an excellent place to train for Run to the Pub, Bozeman’s Best Timed Foot Race.

One thing Bozemanites are sure to invest in is good footwear for running and hiking. Best Sneaker Shop goes to Bozeman Running Company, winning over Schee’s. Besides hiking and running in the summer, there are many other ways to stay active and healthy in the area. Don’t let winter hibernation get you out of shape! Bozeman’s Best Ski Area, Bridger Bowl, is closer than you might think–take advantage of it! If you are in need of gear, Best Outdoor Gear Shop goes to REI. If skiing isn’t your thing, stay fit during the winter by hitting a fitness facility. Bozeman’s Best Gym is The Ridge Athletic Club, while Best Yoga Studio went to Your Yoga. While exercising is certainly an important aspect of health, so is managing stress. The Best Place for a Massage and Best Day Spa went to The Loft Spa, closely followed by Sage Spa in both categories. Bozeman has an excellent sense of community. Best Non-Profit went Thrive, while Best Use of Taxpayers’ Money went to Parks and Trails, with Schools following closely behind. And once again, Best Place for a New Traffic Light went to Peach and Rouse… hint, hint, city of Bozeman?

And last, but certainly not least, YOU, the people of Bozeman, took home the award for Best Thing About Bozeman. From your commitment to the community, arts and culture, athletics, and keeping the environment pristine, it is you guys that make Bozeman the wonderful place that it is. Keep it up BoZone! •

