Longmire author Craig Johnson coming to Bozeman March 13

An Evening with Longmire Author Craig Johnson

Bozeman Public Library March 13

New York Times bestselling author, Craig Johnson, author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, will be at the Bozeman Public Library Monday, March 13th. The public is invited to join us at 7:00 p.m. for a lively discussion and book signing, upstairs on the second floor of the Library. The Country Bookshelf will be selling Johnson’s books at the event.

Johnson is the author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the hit television drama that was one of the top 25 shows on both cable and network TV. Picked up by Netflix in 2014, they recently announced the sixth and final season will air in 2017.

The Walt Longmire series has garnered popular and critical acclaim. The Cold Dish was a Dilys Award finalist and Death Without Company, was the Wyoming State Historical Association’s Book of the Year. Another Man’s Moccasins was the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award winner and the Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers’ Book of the Year, and The Dark Horse, the fifth in the series, was a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year. Junkyard Dogs won the Watson Award for a mystery novel with the best sidekick, and Hell Is Empty, selected by Library Journal as the Best Mystery of the Year, was a New York Times best seller, as was As the Crow Flies.

Library Director Susan Gregory shared “We’re delighted to host an author as accomplished, prolific and wildly popular as Craig Johnson. The characters he creates in his novels are unforgettable due to their authenticity, strength and ability to weather the harsh challenges that life in the contemporary West can offer. Walt Longmire is the kind of person that you want in your corner, always. We hope that people will enjoy this special evening and help us welcome Mr. Johnson to the Bozeman Public Library.”

“All the many times I’ve helped folks find the Longmire series, I never dreamed we would actually have the author here to grace our library. I think Bozeman is excited to meet Craig Johnson, author of the beloved Walt Longmire and the Absaroka Sheriff’s Department” said Kit Stephenson, Head of Adult Services and Outreach. Johnson lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population twenty-five.

his author event is sponsored by the Bozeman Public Library Foundation. For additional information, please contact Sarah at 582-2425 or sarah@bozemanlibraryfoundation.org.

