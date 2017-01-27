Live music Early February, 2017 at Norris Hot Springs

The days are getting longer already and the crowds at Norris Hot Springs have been enjoying some stellar sunsets and night skies. Soaking in the historic newly re-planked wooden pool at Norris (the only one of it’s kind in the area) gives you a spectacular view of the gorgeous hillsides in the Madison River valley. Deer and a few birds still stay close to the natural wetland just outside the pool area and soon it will be time to start planning the ever expanding greenhouse and garden that contributes so much deliciousness to the year round menu at the No LoOse Dogs Saloon.

The Saloon offers organic menu items including house made pizzas and Buddha bowls, vegetarian and gluten free items all year long in addition to a wide selection of wine, local craft beers and crowd favorites for the whole family. Meals are delivered poolside – which is a treat, if you haven’t tried it. It’s February, you’re soaking in a natural hot spring and here comes dinner! But wait, there’s more – is that a live band in the Poolside Dome?

If it’s Friday, Saturday or Sunday it most certainly is. At 7 pm the music starts at Norris Hot Springs and they bring in the best of regional acoustic performers. First up on Friday, February 3rd is Shea Stewart. Shea performs a distinctive blend of “stripped-down” acoustic blues and Americana. His soundtrack to the beauty of the hot springs and wetland go perfectly hand in hand. Shea always gets a great crowd.

On Saturday, February 4th, please welcome Michael Batdorf. Michael is a singer-songwriter and front man for One Ton Pig. He performs in the vein of James McMurtry, Jason Isbell and Neil Young with an original sound all his own.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6mbkYgmcpE . Rounding out the first weekend on Sunday, February 5th is Tom Catmull. Tom has been writing, recording, performing, eating and breathing music for about 15 years. The style of his music usually lands somewhere between the blurred lines of country, country swing, pop and folk. Winner of Best Musician in Missoula, he is a great performer. www.tomcatmull.com .

The second weekend kicks off on Friday, February 10th with Russ Chapman. If you like Taj Mahal, Randy Newman, Ry Cooder, John Hiatt, Lyle Lovett or Leon Redbone, then odds are, you’ll like Russ Chapman. Even if you don’t like those guys, there’s still hope. An original songwriter, Russ stomps and sings an inspired blend of hill country blues and swing, with a taste for lyrical wordplay- there’s no deep soul crushing ballads here, just good clean(ish) fun. www.russchapman.com . On Saturday, February 11th, Tom Georges performs on the Poolside Stage. Tom has been playing in the Rocky Mountain States for many years, opening for Poco, Hank Williams, Jr and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band among others.

Norris welcomes a new band on Sunday, February 12th– Erin and the Project. Coming over from Livingston, this exciting touring-turned-local act, Erin & The Project, invites you to join them for an intimate evening of soulful and R&B sounds at Norris Hot Springs.

For more information to help you plan a trip to Norris Hot Springs, please check their website at www.norrishotsprings.com . There you will find directions, operating hours, menus, and even information on the mineral content of the water. Or call them at 406/685-3303. See you at Norris – the Water of the Gods!

