Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Zane Williams (a Texas Country star!!) music at Mixers Saloon Live Music 4-6-17

Zane Williams

Mixers Saloon

Thu: Apr 06, 2017
10:00 pm

Thursday April 6th…live Music from Zane Williams (a Texas Country star!!) music at 10pm
04.06.17 Bozeman, MT
Mixers Saloon
Time: 8pm doors / 10pm show  Price: Tickets: $15 ADV / $20 DOS

Ages 21+
“Bringin’ Country Back” is more than a catchphrase for Zane Williams. It is a rallying cry for a return to authenticity and substance in mainstream country music, and a fitting title for his sixth studio album. “I think of country music as poetry for the common man,” he says reflectively. “The stories that draw you in, the simple truth stated in a way you wish you could’ve said…there’s an honesty to country music that totally grabbed me the first time I heard it.”

That plain-spoken, down-home honesty has now become the calling card for Zane’s own career, landing him four #1 songs on the Texas radio charts, opening gigs with heroes like George Jones and Alan Jackson, and even an invitation to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in 2015. The genuine quality of his music is no fluke. In a world where most popular music is created by committee, Zane writes the vast majority of his songs alone, whenever the inspiration strikes. “I get a lot of ideas while I’m busy doing other tasks,” he says, “say driving down the road, or doing dishes, or mowing the yard. My wife can always tell when I’m working on a song because my toe is tapping, my lips are moving, and I can’t hear a word she’s saying.”

Mixers Saloon is Bozeman’s only Country Bar! With $3.00 Jack Daniels and Draft Beers All Day Every Day!!

 

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com