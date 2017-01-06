Lester Rocks will perform on the stage of the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman

on Saturday, February 4th at 7:30PM.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.theellentheatre.com or call the box office at 585-5885.

A Lester Rocks show is not just a concert. It is music satire, showcasing clever songwriting and some of Bozeman’s premier musicians. Bandleader Stefan Stern plays piano and sings lead vocals backed up by Krista Barnett and Jeni Fleming; Jake Fleming is on bass guitar and Drew Fleming plays drums.

This show features new songs written by Stern as well as old audience favorites like “Buckrake avenue”, “Comb it over”, and “You try to crucify yourself”.

The band’s repertoire appeals not just to music lovers, but anyone with a good sense of humor. The songs, written by Stefan Stern, often have a comical twist rooted in autobiographical or anecdotal life experience: The lyrics for “Your Casserole”, conjure a dish Stern’s mother used to make and is remembered as being particularly bad; “Puckaroo” tells the story of Stern’s dog and how he failed as a therapy dog at an old folks home; other songs are inspired by break–ups, an ex–girlfriend’s obsessive self-destructive pedicures, and many more funny stories brought to music.

The music flows through different genres. Lester Rocks’s styles may remind the listener of big-arena rock a la Queen or the piano-based songs of Paul McCartney; some cross into jazz or swing. Lester Rocks rocks!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

