Eagles downtown sees Heather Lingle for NEW Years at Eagles Club

The Eagles in Downtown Bozeman draws a diverse crowd. From cowboys to ski bums to college kids, you can witness nearly every demographic on a typical night. They host live music, karaoke, and serve inexpensive drinks! Here’s a look at what’s coming up through the end of the year.

Happy New Year! with The Heather Lingle Band on Saturday, December 31st beginning at 9pm. Heather is a Montana-based singer/songwriter whose debut radio release “Last Call on Love” made it into the top 40 on New Music Weekly’s National Country chart in 2012. She fronts a band comprised of a lead guitar player and upright string bassist, both of whom spent a considerable amount of time playing professionally in Nashville. Heather is the front person and rhythm guitarist.

The Bridger Mountain Big Band performs every Sunday from 7–9:30pm. The 17-piece jazz orchestra celebrates the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and more, with original arrangements and music of all genres from the 1900s to today.

Always a blast, Sunrise Entertainment brings the fun of karaoke and DJ music every Thursday at 9pm.

Come play a game of pool and listen to some great local bands at the Eagles Bar, located at 316 East Main Street next to the Nova Cafe. For more information, call (406) 587-9996. •

