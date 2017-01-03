Learn to DANCE in the New Year with Lauren Coleman’s Have Fun Dancing

Dancing is fun and anyone can learn to do it! It is also a superb physical conditioner. Learning to dance will open up a wonderful new world of new friends and a thriving social life. It’s a great way to meet new people, gain self-confidence, learn a social skill, and to exercise! No experience or partner necessary.

Lauren Coleman’s Have Fun Dancing announces its new course schedule for classes starting the week of January 9th. Courses for beginners will include Basic Ballroom, Basic Swing (Jitterbug), Basic Country Western Two Step, Basic Night Club, and Basic Salsa. Classes meet on different days of the week, depending on the type of dance.

Basic Ballroom serves as an introduction to partner dancing with a focus on the fundamentals of the Foxtrot and Swing. These skills are used in all other dances. Two Step is the foundation of Country dancing which is popular in numerous local clubs. This dance travels around the floor and has lots of turns. Jitterbug is the most simple and basic style of swing, providing a base for other swing styles. Salsa is an energetic dance to exciting Latin music. Night Club is a slower dance to contemporary music where other dances don’t seem to fit. This season, intermediate and advanced classes in Ballroom, West Coast and Tango will also be offered.

Tuition for all courses is $59 per person. Each course will meet six times. Classes will be held in the Have Fun Dancing studio at 414 Bryant Street (off of North Rouse) in Bozeman. The studio features a spacious floating and sprung hardwood dance floor in a unique and friendly atmosphere. Practices and dance parties are also offered throughout the season.

For further information, to register, or to purchase gift certificates, please visit www.havefundancing.com/, email lauren@havefundancing.com or call (406) 763-4735. You can also find them on Facebook! •

