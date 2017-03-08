Late March 2017 at Ellen Theatre- Music, Films, Ukulele, etc.

The Ellen Theatre, 17 West Main Street, Downtown Bozeman



Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with a FREE Family Movie DARBY O’GILL AND THE LITTLE PEOPLE. This Irish family favorite, starring Sean Connery, screens Friday, March 17th at 7 PM. No ticket is needed. Just show up and seating is first come, first served.



Friday, March 24th brings Harrison Ford to The Ellen Silver Screen, with the 1982 neo-noir science fiction classic BLADE RUNNER. Plus, it’s Trivia Night! Show up early to take a stab at our quiz; worksheets will be available in the lobby beginning at 6 PM and must be turned in prior to the start of the film at 7 PM. Winners will be posted in the lobby after the film. All Seats $5.00.

Ever heard Billie Jean played on the ukulele? Now is your chance! On Saturday, March 25th, it’s Ukulele Master JAMES HILL. Considered a “rare peer” of Hawaii’s premier ukulele players, Hill is incredibly unique, being a native Canadian. He fell in love with the uke in the fourth grade and has been perfecting his talents ever since. Tickets are $16.50 and the jam kicks off at 7 PM.

On Friday, March 31st, the Fitzgerald family kicks up a storm with EVERYTHING FITZ! The Fitzgerald Family Band hails from Ontario, Canada and features some of the finest young fiddlers and Ottawa-Valley step dancers in the country. The sounds of the East Coast, French-Canadian, Texas-style and Old-Time are combined with impeccable Ottawa-Valley style step dancing to form a high energy and heartwarming performance. The show starts at 7:30 PM and all seats are $19.00.

Carlos Nunez is back in Bozeman to rock The Ellen on Saturday, April 1st at 8 PM. We aren’t kidding! The Chieftains were so impressed with his virtuosity, they invited a young Carlos to record an album, which went on to win a Grammy. Nunez was dubbed “The 7th member of The Chieftains”. Now Carlos brings his band to the stage for a night of electrifying music. Critics and fans agree, “No one is more a master of style and unbridled energy in mixing traditional themes with a dynamic original sound.” Tickets are $21.25.



Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. Tickets for all events are available online at theellentheatre.com. For questions or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call The Ellen box office at 406-585-5885.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

