Lang Termes- mellow folk ballads to growling boogie blues

Lang Termes grew up with a visual artist father and spent summers touring with his puppeteer mother. He was surrounded by artists, musicians, writers and performers of all description from the day he was born. He has been playing professionally most of his life. His vocal style ranges from mellow folk ballads to growling boogie blues. Lang’s style of song writing, both original music and lyrics, comes deep from the heart, or in some cases, bubbles up from his whimsical sense of irony. His selection of covers ranges from early country blues to the full gambit of contemporary classics. Lang plays music in a wide variety of styles. Some of his biggest influences include: Muddy Waters, Woody Guthrie, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Huddie (Ledbelly) Ledbetter, Townes Van Zandt, John Lee Hooker, Tom Waits, Greg Brown and Josh Ritter.

