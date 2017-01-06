Tessy Lou, Laney Lou & El Wencho at Chico

Chico Hot Springs offers welcoming accommodations, a natural hot springs to soak in, and live entertainment every weekend! With the holidays over and the weather still cold, plan a January staycation to come kick up your feet—and soak them too!

TransZend is set for performances on Friday and Saturday, January 6th and 7th. Come check them out and bust a move!

Country/Americana band Tessy Lou & The Shotgun Stars will bring their talents to the stage on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th. The band is comprised of Tessy Lou Williams with vocals and acoustic guitar, Kenny Williams on bass and vocals, and Bryan Paugh on fiddle, mandolin, and vocals. This trio was born to sing the songs that tell the story of life lived in a west. “C’mon Boys!” is the rallying cry of the band working it’s magic for all lucky enough to catch one of their shows. Check them out!

The Wench will bring a couple of lively performances to Chico on Friday and Saturday, January 20th and 21st. For most people, the image of an “acoustic duo” conjures images of two soft spoken musicians singing folk rock and hippie jam songs. This is not the case with The Wench. Two original members of The Clintons, John and Josh joke that, “we’re half the band, twice the party.” The guys have played over 1,200 shows together at this point in their career, and are no strangers to throwing a rocking party. Their show is a hotdish or “badasserole” of musical genres and style.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will return to the springs with a pair of shows on Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th. The Bird Dogs have been playing their brand of foot-stompin’ folk music since November of 2013. Their raw and raucous sound is rooted in old traditional folk tunes, but draws influences from hard rock, old country, and modern music. Comprised of four members with an array of personalities and musical backgrounds, the Bird Dogs are sure to put on a high energy, foot-tapping show that will leave you sweaty and smiling.

ALL Chico shows begin at 9pm unless otherwise noted. Chico Hot Springs is the perfect location for your getaway…not too long of a drive, but also just far enough away to leave your troubles behind. The historic resort is located in the heart of Paradise Valley, just north of Yellowstone National Park and nestled in the foothills of the breathtaking Absaroka Mountain Range. Chico offers an extraordinary variety of accommodations, exceptional dining, outdoor adventures, live entertainment, ultimate relaxation, all with a warm smile and welcoming spirit from their friendly staff. Chico Hot Springs is located in Pray, Montana, 20 miles south of Livingston. Come sip, soak, and swing! For more information, call (406) 333-4933 or visit www.chicohotsprings.com/. •

