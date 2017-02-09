Lady ‘Cats continue to Big Sky Conference tournament in Reno, NV on March 6th–11th

By Danny Waldo Just over halfway through the 2016-17 Big Sky Conference schedule the Montana State women’s basketball team finds itself in familiar territory near the top of the league standings heading into their showdown with rival Montana on February 4th The defending Big Sky Conference regular season champions sit at 8-2, just one game back of Idaho State who currently sits in second place, and two games back of league leading Northern Colorado.

The Bengals and Bears account for both of MSU’s league losses. But since their last loss, a 66-58 loss at Northern Colorado, the Lady ‘Cats have ripped off four in a row, including a sweep of Eastern Washington and Idaho, two teams hot on the ‘Cats heels in the chase for the league title. As has been the case all season, MSU has been led by the frontrunner for conference player of the year, Peyton Ferris who’s averaging better than 18 points per game in conference play. But Ferris has been receiving plenty of help in the form of Riley Nordgaard and Hannah Caudill. The backcourt duo have been chipping in with 15 points and 11 points per game, and Caudill has been shooting the three-ball at a 42% clip. MSU will find itself in unfamiliar territory as the favorite when it heads to Missoula to take on the Lady Griz. Dahlberg Arena has been a thorn in the Bobcats’ side in the past, but with Griz struggling mightily this season, the time is ripe for the Lady ‘Cats to steal one on the Grizzlies’ home floor.

UM enters the contest at 3-18 on the season and in search of their first conference win under 1st year head coach Shannon Schweyen. Following their date with the Griz, MSU will begin the stretch run toward the Big Sky Conference tournament in Reno, NV on March 6th–11th with the benefit of hosting five of their last eight league games, including a rematch with Idaho State on March 1st. For a complete schedule of remaining games for the Lady ‘Cats, log on to www.msubobcats.com.

Danny Waldo is a local freelance writer covering Bozeman Hawk and Montana State Bobcat athletics. •

