Ladies: sing w/ Bridger Mtn Harmony Chorus every Tuesday

Sweet Adelines International’s Bridger Mountain Harmony Chorus is searching for women singers in the Bozeman area. Women of all ages who enjoy singing are invited to attend the chorus’ weekly rehearsal each Tuesday evening at Anderson School, 10040 Cottonwood Rd., from 7–9pm. Bridger Mountain Harmony Chorus is one of the hundreds of Sweet Adelines International choruses that make up this worldwide organization of women who sing four-part barbershop harmony. Call Bernadette at (406) 581-0146 or contact the Chorus through bridgermountainharmonychorus@gmail.com for more information on rehearsal place and time. Musical knowledge is not necessary to join — voice training and music education are valuable components of member’s benefits.

Any woman of average singing ability, with or without vocal training, will find a part that fits her voice range with the help of Sweet Adelines International directors and leaders. Bridger Mountain Harmony performs regularly throughout the community, offering its talent for entertainment at civic events and charitable functions, in addition to promoting harmony and friendship among women. Singing, performing, and music education are only a portion of the benefits members of Sweet Adelines International enjoy. Members experience genuine friendships, increased self-confidence, renewed vitality, and the unwavering motivation and inspiration of others that becomes invaluable. In addition, membership offers discounts on sheet music, CDs, videos, books, brochures, merchandise, and International Convention registration. Membership also includes a free subscription to Sweet Adelines International’s magazine, The Pitch Pipe, and other relevant newsletters filled with stories, letters, pictures and everything else there is to know about the wonderful world of Sweet Adelines. More information on membership benefits is available on the international website, www.sweetadelines.com/jointoday/. Sweet Adelines International is a worldwide women’s singing organization committed to advancing the musical art form of barbershop harmony through opportunities in education, performance, and competition. Sweet Adelines International is one of the world’s largest singing organizations for women, with membership of almost 23,000 and choruses and quartets across the globe. Its members have been singing four-part barbershop a cappella harmony since 1945. •

