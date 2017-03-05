Kids: enroll in Spring Break Art Camps at the Emerson by March 13th, 2017

There are still spaces for the 2017 Spring Break Art Camps at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. No vacation planned? Are the kids looking for something fun to keep them busy? Mega Masters is for children ages 8–12. Mini Masters is for children ages 4–7. Cost for either camp is $140 for members and $175 for non-members.

Both camps will be held Monday through Friday, March 13th–17th from 9am–3pm. Attend a full week of art camp during your time off from school. Kids spend half of the day in the Frances Senska Pottery studio working on hand building ceramics and the other half in the Emerson Art Eduction classroom working on two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in a variety of medias! Students will paint, draw, build, collage and sculpt all while learning about the fundamentals of art and art history! Explore, learn, create and have fun at the Emerson this spring break! Spaces are limited for these camps. Scholarships available for all ages. For more information on classes for kids, teens, and adults, please visit http://www.theemerson.org/class-schedule/. To enroll for Spring Break Camp, please contact Liz Johnson, Administrative Assistant, at (406) 587-9797 x 105 or office@theEmerson.org.

The goal of the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture is to serve as a primary resource for the arts, arts education, and cultural activities in southwest Montana by stimulating and celebrating the arts in all its forms, fostering lifelong appreciation and understanding of arts and culture, and building community and economic development among creative enterprises, businesses, and civic organizations. The Emerson is located 111 S. Grand Ave. •

