KGLT presents big sale of vinyl & more at SUB January 20th from 4–8pm, January 21st from 10am–3pm

The Friends of KGLT Vinyl Sale is set for Friday, January 20th from 4–8pm, and Saturday, January 21st from 10am–3pm in the MSU SUB Ballrooms C & D. This is a great fundraiser for KGLT where you and like minded folks can peruse and buy cool vinyl, CDs, and cassettes! Vendors will include Cactus Records, Ron Sanchez and Company, Dave O., Ray Pratt, and KGLT. This event is free, including parking, and open to the public.

Further information can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/1888024101431471/ or calling (406) 994-6484. KGLT 91.9fm is listener-supported, alternative public radio based on the campus of Montana State University since 1968. KGLT is staffed by volunteer DJs who love all kinds of music. Broadcasting since 1968, KGLT has translators in Helena 98.1fm, Livingston 89.5, Gardiner-Mammoth 107.1 and streams online at www.kglt.net/. •

