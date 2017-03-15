Jungian presentation & discussion at Bozeman Library on 03/23/2017

Montana Friends of Jung presents a DVD talk on “Love & Heartbreak: Recovery from Lost Love and Mourning” by author and therapist Dr. Ginette Paris. The free program will take place on Thursday, March 23rd in the Bozeman Public Library’s large meeting room from 7–9pm. Two Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available. Call (406) 219-3867 for further information……

Montana Friends of Jung (MFJ) is a nonprofit educational organization for all individuals interested in the ideas of psychoanalyst Carl Gustav Jung and an approach to daily living through depth psychology. The organization, run by a volunteer Board of Directors, facilitates the formation of dreamwork groups and Centerpoint study groups. They sponsor events, lectures, and seminars by noted analysts, scholars, and writers in the field of Jungian psychology and serve as a hub of information for Montanans interested in this work. MFJ also invite workshop proposals from members of the community. They have an inclusive, lay membership not limited to mental health professionals. For more information, visit www.montanafriendsofjung.org/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

