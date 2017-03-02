Joe Knapp, Holler N’ Pine & Backwoods Dreamers at Bridger Brewing

Bridger Brewing is your source for the very best of Montana craft beers, daily gourmet food specials, and artisan pizza. The family-friendly brewer also hosts Mussels & Music every Wednesday, and {Pints with Purpose} every Monday.

Wednesday nights from 5:30–8pm, Bridger Brewing hosts Music & Mussels! Come enjoy some live music and over a half pound of succulent P.E.I. mussels with house-made sweet Italian sausage, tomatoes, garlic, and chili flakes, topped with parsley and tomato salsa. There is no cover charge for the music.

Joe Knapp & Friends will bring the tunes on March 1st. Joe plays a variety of styles including Americana, rock ‘n’ roll, old time, and country music.

Holler N’ Pine will bring their talents to Bridger on March 8th. The band is comprised of Mike Singer on (banjo), Mason Tuttle (upright bass), Storm Norick (fiddle), and Yogesh Simpson (lead vocals, guitar). They’ve been been playing together for over four years and have decades of experience collectively. Holler N’ Pine play tight acoustic string music for a variety of local events. Their music is great for getting people on the dance floor as long as you’re not looking for Michael Jackson!

Check out bluegrass group Backwoods Dreamers on March 15th. Born out of living room jam sessions, spurred on by the encouragement of the Backwoods Dreamers’ greatest fan (and occasional backup singer) Deke the Dog, the Dreamers play shit-kickin’, fast dancin’ tunes, a mix of originals and bluegrassed covers.

Bridger Brewing not only takes pride in its stellar menu items, but also in the community it serves. The brewery hosts {Pints with Purpose} every Monday evening from 5–8pm where $1 of every pint sold will be donated to a featured local nonprofit. In 2016, Bridger raised $18,247(!) for organizations doing great work right here in Southwest Montana. Here’s a look at some of the nonprofits being featured in the upcoming weeks. Come enjoy a house-made brew and be charitable in the process!

Funds raised on March 6th will benefit programs at Human Resource Development Council (HRDC). A 501(c)(3) nonprofit Community Action Agency, HRDC is dedicated to building a better community through innovation and leadership. They provide programs and services in the areas of Housing, Food & Nutrition, Child & Youth Development, Senior Empowerment, Community Transportation, Home Heating–Energy–Safety, and Community Development. Learn more at www.thehrdc.org/.

Support Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter BU on March 13th. P.E.O. is an international organization founded in 1869. They are an organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. Learn more at www.peointernational.org/.

Would you like your nonprofit to be featured during one of Bridger Brewing’s {Pints with Purpose} nights? Visit www.bridgerbrewing.com/pints-with-purpose/ now to submit a request.

Bridger Brewing provides the Bozeman community with unique hand-crafted brews, fresh artisan-style pizzas, and more. Locally owned, family friendly, and Bobcat proud, Bridger Brewing is the perfect place for lunch or a night out. To learn more about upcoming events, visit www.bridgerbrewing.com/ or call (406) 587-2124. Bridger Brewing is located at 1609 S. 11th Avenue in the Town & Country complex, near campus and just across from the Fieldhouse. They are open for business from 11:30am–9pm

