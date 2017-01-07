January 23 at 7pm to hear music by Chris Cunningham at Library

EXPLORING THE ARTS

Join us on Monday, January 23 at 7pm to hear music by “Chris Cunningham and Friends.” Chris is a singer/songwriter who writes about family, travelers, snowplow drivers, spiritual growth, volcanoes, old flames, and the natural beauty of Montana.

Joining Chris at this concert is Tom Murphy on mandolin and vocal harmonies and Mike Parsons on fiddle and banjo. Both musicians are part of the band that filmed an episode with Chris as part of the “11th & Grant with Eric Funk” PBS show set to air in February.

In addition to performing and answering questions from the audience, Tom will talk about the mandolin as an accompanying instrument, and Mike will discuss his old-time style of fiddle playing. Chris is a member of the acoustic-folk duo Storyhill and a native of Bozeman. He’s been making and releasing albums for 25 years and recently released a new self-produced EP “If You Knew All Along.” He is also the owner of Basecamp Recording where he produces high quality and customized recordings for singers, songwriters, and bands. For more information, call 582-2420.

Singer/Songwriter Chris Cunningham is a member of the acclaimed acoustic-folk duo, Storyhill (Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition winner), and a native of Bozeman. His lyrically and emotionally driven songs, often written from self reflection and thinking about other’s lives, come from an open heart that ultimately aim to move listeners to new adventures and a place of hope and inspiration.

Chris writes songs about family, travelers, snowplow drivers, spiritual growth, volcanoes, old flames, and the natural beauty of Montana. He’s been making and releasing albums for 25 years and recently released a new self-produced EP “If You Knew All Along”. His CD’s and those with Storyhill are available at Cactus Records and on line at:

chriscunninghammusic.net

storyhill.com

Joining Chris at The Bozeman Public Library concert series are Tom Murphy on mandolin and vocal harmonies and Mike Parsons on fiddle, and banjo. Both of musicians are also part of the band that filmed an episode with Chris as part of the “11th & Grant with Eric Funk” tv show, a multi-Emmy award winning show produced by MTPBS. The episode is set to air in February.

Chris is the owner of Basecamp Recording where he produces high quality and customized recordings for singer/songwriters, bands and voice over talent from all over the region and the US.

To learn more about Chris and Basecamp Recording please see them on Facebook or visit:

basecamprecording.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

