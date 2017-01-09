JAN20 Friends of KGLT Vinyl Sale! at MSU SUB Ballrooms C & D

What: Friends of KGLT Vinyl Sale

When: Friday, January 20, 4-8pm, and Saturday, January 21, 10am – 3pm

Why: Fundraiser and vinyl sale for KGLT-FM

Where: MSU SUB Ballrooms C & D

Free Parking, Free admittance

The Friends of KGLT Vinyl Sale is Friday, January 20th from 4 to 8pm and Saturday, January 21st from 10am to 3pm in the MSU Bozeman SUB. Free Parking. Free admittance. A great fundraiser for KGLT where you and like minded folks can peruse and buy cool vinyl. Vinyl, cd’s and cassettes! Vendors include Cactus Records, Ron Sanchez and Company, Dave O., Ray Pratt and KGLT. Info on Facebook and at 994-6484.

