Intermountain Opera Bozeman presents the Wine Tour Getaway 2017 Raffle

Oregon Wine Tour Getaway~~~~ Wine Tour Getaway ~~~~

Take a chance for the opportunity to escape deep into the lush and vibrant heart of Oregon wine country. Intermountain Opera Bozeman presents the Wine Tour Getaway 2017 Raffle! This incredible grand prize includes airfare, land travel and five night’s accommodations with multiple winery, wine maker tours in Oregon for two.

2nd Prize

Opera season tickets, perfect timing for the upcoming 4oth anniversary of

Intermountain Opera Bozeman.

3rd Prize

A case of Tosca wine courtesy of Doug Badenoch and The Wine Gallery,

our gracious sponsor for this raffle.

$25 per ticket or 5 for $100.00

The drawing will take place during the intermission of the May 14, 2017 performance of Tosca. You need not be present to win…but shouldn’t you be at the opera anyway?

Tickets can be purchased through the Intermountain Opera Bozeman office, or from any of our board members: http://intermountainopera.org/board-staff/

Must be 21 and over to enter. All proceeds support Intermountain Opera Bozeman productions as well as educational outreach to schools in Gallatin county.

