Industry veterans Bluegrass Inc. come to Livingston’s Attic

The Attic, Livingston’s newest music venue, will host Bluegrass Etc. on Tuesday, February 21st at 7pm. Bluegrass legends John Moore, Dennis Caplinger, and Steve Spurgin make up the band who will be visiting Livingston for one show only on their way home from a Canadian tour.

These three musicians are at the top of their game and have been wowing audiences all over the world for decades. In addition to being the mandolinist, guitarist, and vocalist for Bluegrass Etc., John Moore is also the mandolinist with the internationally acclaimed band California—the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrumental Band of the Year three years in a row, along with Dan Crary, Byron Berline, John Hickman, and Steve Spurgin. He is also a member of the new all-star band Greenbroke, alongside John Cowan, Brad Davis, and Dennis Caplinger. He has most recently appeared in commercials for Cingular Wireless and in the HBO Series Deadwood.

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and two-time Grammy winner Dennis Caplinger is one of the most sought after studio musicians in the L.A. area. He has recorded numerous television and movie soundtracks and is featured regularly in Warner Bros. Cartoons. He is a regular in the CMA Awards Show band, and has received a Grammy for his guest appearance on Eric Clapton’s record Road To Escondido, released in August 2006.

Steve Spurgin is one of the legendary singer/songwriters of our time and was a founding member of the California band. Steve has written multiple hit songs, including “Carmen” and “Speak Softly (You’re Talking to My Heart),” both recorded by Gene Watson. He is also a member of the power trio Thunderation, along with his cohort from California, Dan Crary. Steve also appeared in the HBO series Deadwood, in which his music was used multiple times. He has toured worldwide and entertained audiences with his insightful songwriting and incredible voice for over 40 years.

Tickets are $15 in advance for general seating and $18 at the door. There are a limited number of reserved tables of four available for $20 per seat.

“These shows at the Attic have been so fun,” said live music promoter Joanne Gardner, owner of What’s Up Buttercup. “There are some exciting things coming up in March and April, and this summer too. Geoff and Annette and their whole crew have done an amazing job at the Attic—all the musicians that come in have such a great time playing in that room.”

What’s Up Buttercup has brought numerous musical events to the Montana region, as their motto states, “Bringing fine music to good people since 2007.” For more information on this or other upcoming shows, contact Joanne Gardner at (406) 599-1075. •

