In the name of LOVE: Valentine’s Day in Bozeman 2017

February already? You know what that means—Groundhog Day, a shortened month, and that time of year romantics show their special someones some extra love. That’s right, it’s Valentine’s Day and there are plenty of amorous events to choose from in and around Bozeman. Spread the love early with a winter race! The Love ‘Em or Leave ‘Em 5K will take place on Saturday, February 11th, meeting at The Filling Station, 2005 N. Rouse Ave. Day of registration and packet pickup opens at 8am, with the race set to begin at 10am. The heart of Valentine’s Day is spending time with loved ones. Relationships can be complicated, but this race takes the awkwardness out of the romantic annual holiday! The Love ‘Em or Leave ‘Em 5K offers something for everyone. Skip the red roses, cards, and candy—all racers will receive a long sleeve, tech t-shirt with race logo, as well as a beer and/or hot chocolate ticket. Following the race, join in for a social gathering, award ceremony including ski lift tickets and Valentine’s prizes, live music by Joe Knapp’s Pronghorn Collective, food, and refreshments—all while supporting Bozeman Summit School, a nonprofit Montessori school. This race is $30 for individuals and $55 for couples. To register and for further information, please visit www.loveorleave.weebly. com/.

Still looking for a Valentine date idea? Bridgercare will present the 30th Annual Sweet Tooth Ball on Saturday, February 11th at The Commons at Baxter and Love from 7–11pm. This event will feature silent auction, music and entertainment by Missy O’Malley, as well as hors d’oeuvres, desserts, coffee, and a no host beer and wine bar. Cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $60 for individuals, $100 for couples, and $600 for a VIP table (reserved table for 8 with a dessert platter and 2 bottles of wine). This is a fundraiser for Bridgercare’s new clinic. Visit www.bridgercare.org/about-us/eventsnews/ and ‘Click for Tickets’ now!

Join the Ballroom Dance Bozeman dance club for its Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, February 11th at the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N. Tracy Ave., beginning at 8pm. Dress up and have a great time with exciting and specially selected dance music by Dance Kinexion. Dance host and hostess will be available for singles dancers who don’t have partners. Singles and couples welcome. Feel free to bring a snack to share. You don’t need to be an expert to attend. With a small admission, everybody gets to dance and have FUN!

Don’t just Say “I Love You” on the big day, let The Chord Rustlers sing it! This Valentine’s season, the local Barbershop Quartet is again offering up its melodic voices and harmonies to the area in the form of Singing Valentines. Each arrangement will include a two-song serenade, long-stemmed rose, and Valentine card. Leave your sweetheart speechless for just $45! To schedule your singing Valentine for Tuesday, February 14th, call (406) 548-1391.

The Rockin’ TJ Ranch invites you to its 12th annual Cirque du Coeur on Tuesday, February 14th from 6–10pm. This is a Valentine’s Day dinner and theatre featuring performances by local artists. From flying in the air to flaming entertainment, this night is sure to dazzle and awe you. Treat yourself or your partner to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. The event will feature a five-course meal and cash bar. Tickets to this fun and engaging evening are $75 per person (gratuity not included). To reserve your spots, please visit .www.eventbrite.com/ and search ‘Cirque du Coeur,’ call (406) 585-0595 or email info@rockintjranch.com.

The Ellen is rolling out the red carpet for a romantic evening of dinner and dancing on February 14th. Unforgettable: Valentine’s at The Ellen will begin at 6:30pm, followed by dinner at 7pm and dancing until 10pm. Your evening begins with a first-class catered dinner and dessert served to you at cabaret tables in the theatre. Then, you’re on the stage for dancing to the big band swing of Adam Greenberg and the Montana Jazz Collective featuring vocalist Jeni Fleming. Share the evening with someone special, or invite a friend to dine and dance the night away. One thing’s for certain, you’re sure to enjoy an Unforgettable Valentine’s at The Ellen. Dinner for two is $140, while a single ticket is $75. Gluten-free option offered. Champagne, wine, and beer will also be available with a no-host bar. Limited seating available, so make your reservations now! For questions about this event, ticketing information, or other inquiries, visit .www.theellentheatre.com/ or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Extend the romance! The Bozeman Folklore Society will present a Family Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, February 18th beginning at 5:30pm, followed by a Contra Dance at 7:30pm. Live music for both dances will be provided by Chordwood Cricket with caller Amy Letson. The festive evening also includes a potluck dinner from 6:30–7:15pm. There will be a half hour dance workshop beginning at 7:30pm. Admission to the Family Dance is $15 per family. Admission to the Contra Dance is $10, $8 for members, and $5 for MSU students and youth ages 5–18. •

