Kayla Seaman remembers when she first tried out for Montana State University’s Intercollegiate Horse Show Association equestrian team in 2012. Tryouts for the club team were the same night as sorority rush, so she was only able to tour half the sorority houses before she had to leave for the equestrian club tryouts. “After tryouts, I decided the equestrian team was going to be what I chose,” said Seaman, a senior business major in MSU’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Seaman, from Kalispell, wanted to attend MSU based, in part, on being able to participate in the IHSA Equestrians at MSU. Now, Seaman is captain of MSU’s IHSA English equestrian team, which is ranked first in the region, with only one more competition to go. The team is currently leading the region with 45 points, competing against riders from Utah State University, Rocky Mountain College, University of Montana Western, and the University of Montana.

IHSA is a national association that promotes competition horseback riding in both the English and western riding disciplines, where students compete individually and as teams at regional, zone, and national levels.

