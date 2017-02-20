Hone digital photography skills with F-11 courses, Feb. 21 & 25, 2017

F-11 Photographic Supplies has settled into its new location, 2612 W. Main St., Suite A, in Bozeman. F-11’s information and experience-rich classes have returned, ripe with opportunities to make photos and interact with knowledgeable instructors. Take a break from the chilly weather, come inside, and learn more about the devices you use in your every day life. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Basic Digital Photography with instructor Angela Yonke is set for Tuesday, February 21st, but from 5:30–7:30pm. Explore the what, when, and why of digital camera settings and get comfortable with the geek-speak of digital photography. Learn about essential accessories and composition tricks that make your life easier and your pictures shine. Protect your pictures and your investment by learning the right way to care for memory cards and batteries. Whether you’re a confused or new owner of either a “point and shoot” camera or a camera that accepts interchangeable lenses, this two-hour class is designed to clarify that transition and show you how to use your camera creatively. Registration for this workshop is $49.99 or $39.99 for F-11 VIP members. A bundle discount when also registering for the Intermediate/Drills & Skills workshops is available.

Take Control of Photos for Mac will be offered during two upcoming Saturdays—February 25th and March 4th, both from 10–11am. Briana Bell will instruct the first of the courses, with Kendall Roth taking over duties the second time around. Get organized and learn how to use Apple’s Photos App on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The instructors will give a tutorial on managing your photos and how to share and back up your irreplaceable images with iCloud. They’ll show you how to make your images pop with Photos intuitive creative editing tools, plus tag, organize, and sync. Registration for either of these workshops is $24.99 or $14.99 for F-11 VIP members.

Preregistration is required for ALL classes. Visit www.f11photo.com/, call (406) 586-3281, or stop by the store at 2612 W. Main St., Suite A, to register. Additional requirements for some courses may apply. Learn by doing at F-11 Photo. A full service, full selection destination store, F-11 is Bozeman’s oldest and most innovative independent photography store and Apple reseller. Providing excellent customer service means they work hard to find the perfect products for you, their customers. They create educational opportunities for our community and output the highest quality photo and imaging products for home and business in their state-of-the-art photo lab.

In addition to a wide selection of cameras, accessories and the full line of Apple products, F-11 offers individual tutoring, photo, and Apple classes, plus destination photographic workshops. •

