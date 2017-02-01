Higher Ground is the first non-profit coffee business supporting the Community Café

Sip on some “Coffee for a Cause”

Higher Ground is located at 302 N. 7th Ave.

We may live in the last best place, but you’ll soon come to find Higher Ground is the next best place for your daily caffeine fix. The recently opened coffee hut operates under the scope of providing “Coffee for a Cause,” bore from a dream to build a better community one cup at a time. Located next to the Community Café, Higher Ground is the first non-profit coffee business in the Bozeman area. Their goal is to build partnerships with local roasters, produce a local product, and create a local impact. Higher Ground is a social enterprise organization with a dual mission: producing a sustainable revenue stream for the Community Café, and delivering vocational training for young adults. All profits from Higher Ground will be directed toward supporting the Community Café, while baristas train young adults in culinary and barista arts to prepare them for the local workforce. Every third cup of coffee from Higher Ground will buy your neighbor dinner at the Community Café.

HRDC’s Community Café is Montana’s only “pay-what-you-can” café, where you choose the price, Pay-it-Forward, or dinner’s on them. The Community Café is part of HRDC’s Emergency Food and Nutrition Initiatives, striving to improve food security throughout the Gallatin Valley. The Café provides restaurant-style dinner service to anyone who eats, regardless of their ability to contribute. Dinner is prepared by the culinary team, served by committed groups of volunteers, and led by evening service coordinators. For daily menus and further information, visit www.cafebozeman.org/. Higher Ground is located at 302 N. 7th Ave. Hours are Monday–Saturday from 6:30am–2pm, and Sunday from 7:30am–12pm. Check out their menu and learn more at www.higherground.coffee/. •

