. Heather is a Montana-based singer/songwriter. Her debut radio release “Last Call on Love” made it into the top 40 on New Music Weekly’s National Country chart in 2012. She fronts a band comprised of a lead guitar player and upright string bassist both of whom spent a considerable amount of time playing professionally in Nashville. Heather is the front person and rhythm guitarist. www.heatherlingle.com ,

www.reverbnation.com/heatherlinglband , www.facebook.com/heatherlinglemusic .

