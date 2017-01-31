Pets of the Week: C-Low

Hi! I’m C-Low, and I am a 2 year old, athletic, pit bull mix in search of my forever home. I am a social butterfly and absolutely love back scratches. I would prefer a home without other pets, but I could really enjoy a kid that wants to play tug with me. I am very intelligent and have quite a few commands under my belt, but I would love to learn more. If you live an active lifestyle and you’re ready to have a buddy by your side for your outings, come and meet me at HOV! Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to him any day of the week from 11:30am-5:00pm. You can meet him at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399 to hear more about him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

