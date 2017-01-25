Have a Heart Art Auction supports Reach Inc. at The Commons Event Center

Reach Inc. will host the 6th Annual Have a Heart Art Auction at The Commons Event Center, 1794 East Baxter Lane, on Saturday, February 4th from 6:30–9:30pm. The event will include a live and silent auction featuring art from the Bozeman area and beyond. With giclée prints valued at $30 to bronze sculptures valued at $8000, there will be a piece of art within everyone’s budget. All artists have agreed to give 100 percent of art sales to support Reach Inc. and the adults with developmental disabilities whom they serve. Because of generous support from Tim and Mary Barnard, food and drinks are included with the cost of the ticket. While warm weather may not be available, warm hearts will abound.

Participants will enjoy a lively celebration of community and creativity with music from Montana Rose. Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased at the Reach Inc. Work Center at 322 Gallatin Park Drive, or online at www.reachinc.org/.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $40 each. Childcare is available from Dino Drop-in for the first 25 children pre-registered with Reach Inc. Reach Inc. is a local, private, non-profit organization that’s been providing services to adults with developmental disabilities since 1974. Their mission is to empower the people they serve to attain their individual goals and aspirations. For more than 42 years, Reach Inc. has grown to serve upwards of 100 clients. They support people 18 years or older, who are diagnosed with an intellectual disability, by providing residential, vocational, and transportation services. With its vocational Work Center, six full-service residential facilities, and a growing fleet of vehicles, Reach provides substantial community support for adults with developmental disabilities. For more information about Reach Inc., complimentary childcare, or the art auction, please call (406) 587-1271, or visit www.reachinc.org/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

