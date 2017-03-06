HAZEL HUE (indie folk duo & friends) play Music on March 24, 2017

CONCERT : HAZEL HUE (indie folk duo & friends)

DATE : Friday, March 24, 2017

TIME : 7:30 p.m. (Doors open 7:00 p.m.)

PLACE : The Story Mansion, 811 South Willson Avenue, Bozeman

TICKETS : $10 at the door

ADVANCE TICKETS: http://hazelhuestorymansion.bpt.me/

The Pickin’ in the Park Concert Series continues with another show at the elegant and historic Story Mansion. On Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. the musically innovative and entertaining acoustic duo called Hazel Hue will perform. The series is co-sponsored by The Bozeman Folklore Society and the Bozeman City Parks and Recreation Department. The Story Mansion is located at 811 South Willson Avenue, in Bozeman. General Admission at the door is $10, with advance tickets available online at http://hazelhuestorymansion.bpt.me/. For more information, contact Shawna Lockhart, 406-586-6176, or Rik James at (406) 586-4123. Please visit www.bozemanfolklore.org for all BFS concert and dance information.

Alex Koukov (banjo, guitar) and Bridger Dunnagan (octave mandolin, fiddle) form the duo, Hazel Hue. Alex is noted for his innovative banjo playing. A founding member of the Hollowtops, Alex started playing banjo at 16 when he happened onto a banjo tent at the Rocky Grass festival. Before leaving the tent, he learned to play “Smoke on the Water” and launched his interest in banjo and American roots music. Though Bridger studies violin with noted classical violinist, Angella Ahn, his musical influences are rooted in old-time musical styles. Bridger loves the different chord voicings that octave mandolin brings to their sound. Swapping off on fiddle, octave mandolin, and guitar (Bridger) and guitar and banjo (Alex), they provide variety in sound and style.

The duo’s name comes from the song, Loretta by Townes Van Zandt, “Her age is always 22, her laughing eyes a hazel hue.” Influenced by old-time and bluegrass, blended with modern progressive flavors, their originals have a singer songwriter heart that the duo describes as “new acoustic.” Musical influences ranging from the Punch Brothers to Justin Bieber inspire their songwriting and choice of quirky covers. Hazel Hue will be joined by Tom Murphy (mandolin), Sheila Markazi (fiddle, bass), Katherine Taylor (guitar, vocals) to bring a fun evening of originals, bluegrass, old time, classic American folk songs, and saucy covers.

For more information about Hazel Hue, visit www.facebook.com/HazelHueMusic.

The BFS concert series is unique in our area, The Bozeman Folklore Society (BFS) is an all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, enjoying and sharing the music, dance, arts, crafts, and skills of traditional cultures. The BFS is an associate group of the Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS). And we invite you to join and become involved with our effort to continue to present live music and promote dancing in our community. Volunteers are needed, as well as your support to continue to share our love for all the richness in the folk traditions. Visit the BFS website at WWW.BOZEMANFOLKLORE.ORG. As an underwriting supporter of radio KGLT-FM, BFS invites community members to listen to KGLT and other listener supported radio for more news about BFS sponsored events.

