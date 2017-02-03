Hawk Basketball squads sit atop league standings for February 2017

By Danny Waldo

Following one of the most exciting basketball games played in recent memory in Bozeman’s South Gym, a 75-71 double overtime thriller over Billings Skyview, the Bozeman Hawk boys basketball team finds itself atop the Eastern AA conference standings near the halfway point in league play. Bozeman and two-time defending state champion Billings Skyview both have just one blemish on their league record after the two split their regular season meetings.

Billings West sits hot on the Hawks’ heels, but head coach Wes Holmquist and crew have the opportunity to put some distance between the two when the Golden Bears come to Bozeman on Saturday, February 4th for an important league tilt. The Hawks have an experienced senior class, led by MSU football recruits Calahan O’Reilly and Lance McCutcheon, but they also receive plenty of contributions from fellow class members, Drew Huse, Kyler Ash and Bailey Harlin. Senior Morgan Hostetler and junior Mack Anderson also have given Bozeman an inside post presence to go along with their plethora of outside threats. So far, Bozeman has found ways to gut out close games, thanks in part to their senior leadership, and they’ll need to continue that trend if they hope to find a way back to the state title game in Great Falls come March. Several tests remain on the Hawks’ schedule before that can happen, however, including road games at Billings West and Billings Senior and a home date versus Great Falls High and reigning Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and Eastern Washington commit, Brendan Howard.

\On the girls’ side, the Lady Hawks sit alone atop the Eastern AA with a perfect 5-0 record after recently sweeping the season series with Billings Skyview. Senior Riana Rogers has been the catalyst for Bozeman on the offensive end, while an improved team-effort on the defensive end has propelled Bozeman to the top of the league. But, as is the case with the boys, head coach Erika Gustavsen’s squad has plenty of work left to do if they are to repeat as state champions in 2017. That work begins with a difficult road game at Billings West against a Bears team that was undefeated on the season until recently. Bozeman also has the difficult Great Falls double-header on their schedule, and a visit from a very good Billings Senior team. Both Bozeman teams have done well to put themselves into position for an automatic berth to the state tournament, but there is much work left to do. The playoff picture should become a lot clearer in the next week or two.

For a complete schedule of Bozeman's remaining games, log on to the district's website at www.bsd7.org and click on the activities tab.

