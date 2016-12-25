Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Win Tickets to David Bromberg

Harmon Lake-a fresh blend of folk, pop, and rock

Harmon Lake is a band of three North Dakota friends: Michael Leier, Mat Charley & Joe Berger.

Michael won a spot on the eighth season of NBC’s The Voice, joining Team Adam and bringing

attention to his hometown of Fargo, ND. After his elimination, Michael headed back to North Dakota, where he met Mat–a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist–and Joe Berger, a guitarist. Together, they are developing a fresh blend of folk, pop, and rock.

The three spent much of their time

together at Harmon Lake, a small lake in Mandan, ND, from which they take their name.

Recently, Harmon Lake performed at

Live Nation’s “Ones to Watch” summer concert series in Los Angeles. They split their time

between Fargo and LA, playing shows and writing

Harmon Lake

and producing new music.

Happy new year stats 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com