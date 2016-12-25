Harmon Lake-a fresh blend of folk, pop, and rock

Harmon Lake is a band of three North Dakota friends: Michael Leier, Mat Charley & Joe Berger.

Michael won a spot on the eighth season of NBC’s The Voice, joining Team Adam and bringing

attention to his hometown of Fargo, ND. After his elimination, Michael headed back to North Dakota, where he met Mat–a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist–and Joe Berger, a guitarist. Together, they are developing a fresh blend of folk, pop, and rock.

The three spent much of their time

together at Harmon Lake, a small lake in Mandan, ND, from which they take their name.

Recently, Harmon Lake performed at

Live Nation’s “Ones to Watch” summer concert series in Los Angeles. They split their time

between Fargo and LA, playing shows and writing

and producing new music.

