Groove Wax, January 6th and 7th at 9pm at BoZeman Eagles

The Eagles in Downtown Bozeman draws a diverse crowd. From cowboys to ski bums to college kids, you can witness nearly every demographic on a typical night. They host live music, karaoke, and serve inexpensive drinks! Here’s a look at what’s coming up to jump start the new year.



Come check out Groove Wax on Friday and Saturday, January 6th and 7th at 9pm each evening. The band is comprised of former Jamelution members Cindy Damjanovich, Junior Damjanovich, and Nik Damjanovich, plus former SaddleTramp Band member Gary Peterson, and Rockin’ Steve “Monster” Melia of Billings. They play rock, country, and blues.

Country rockers Bluebelly Junction will provide the danceable entertainment on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th at 9pm each evening. Formed in early 2013, the band has been providing audiences with what they consider “rockabilly music” all over the state of Montana. The high-energy band tends to veer away from slow jams, other than the occasional tune. With an arsenal of originals and personalized covers, the guys will keep you on your feet until last call.

Sugar Daddies will keep you on your feet, Friday and Saturday, January 20th and 21st. This Montana-based trio was founded in early 2012 and consists of Richard Riesser on guitar and vocals, Oscar Dominguez on keyboards, bass and vocals, and Ron Craighead on drums and vocals. Between the three, there is a vast amount of experience, professionalism and talent with its basis in Nashville, New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco. Since its inception, the band has been successfully performing in various venues throughout Southwestern Montana. The main attribute for this success lies in the bands ability to be as versatile as it possibly can, thus enabling it to adjust their set list at any given time to adapt to any particular venue. While the gist of their material is popular rock and roll, country, oldies, R&B and blues, they also have an extensive arsenal of original songs, all of which are palatable, as well as an array of lesser-known but still great songs by both obscure and well-known artists/songwriters. Their main focus is variety, and they half-jokingly have a motto of “No request left behind.”

The Bridger Mountain Big Band performs every Sunday from 7–9:30pm. The 17-piece jazz orchestra celebrates the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and more, with original arrangements and music of all genres from the 1900s to today.

Always a blast, Sunrise Entertainment brings the fun of karaoke and DJ music every Thursday at 9pm.

Come play a game of pool and listen to some great local bands at the Eagles Bar, located at 316 East Main Street next to the Nova Cafe. For more information, call (406) 587-9996. •

