Come joi n us to kick off a new year and learn about what GGWC does to protect the Gallatin Watershed! Keynote by Lt. Governor Cooney to discuss drought management in our valley. Fantastic silent auction items, heavy appetizers and no host bar. This event is FREE and open to the public!

Event Date

01/26/2017

Event Location

Baxter Hotel Grand Ballroom

Event Time

6:30 pm

Website

http://greatergallatin.org/

