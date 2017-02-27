Go green with St. Paddy’s celebrations in BoZeman 2017

Call it the luck of the Irish, call it a fluke, but St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year and there’s plenty of evening entertainment in and around Bozeman to help you celebrate. So brush up on your favorite jig, don some shamrock green, and pour into the pubs on March 17th! Here’s a look at where you can catch some great live music—and maybe a leprechaun or four-leaf clover! Catch BoZambique at MAP Brewing beginning at 6pm. The group performs percussive centric melodies driven by world-infused rhythm and blues. They are a five-member band inspired by Afro Pop, Highlife, as well as Cuban and Brazilian song and dance. Dave Hollier will perform with help from Dalton Brink and Yogesh Simpson at Wild Joe*s at 6pm. The indie rocker-led trio will play a couple sets of original material, mixing in a few unlikely covers. Hollier’s band King Ropes released their new album DIRT in January. Red Tractor Pizza will host its usual Jazz Night with Alex Robilotta starting at 7pm. Come enjoy some jazz standards, bossa, blues, and maybe even some funky stuff. Jazz goes great with some of the best pizza in town and twelve Montana beers on tap.

If you’re in the mood to get out of town and relax, Bozeman singer/songwriter Lane Norberg will perform at Norris Hot Springs at 7pm. His music is heavily inspired by faith, love, and all of life’s ups and downs. Many of the lyrics to his songs are easy to listen to, and often involve elements from his own life. Lane released a new single, “Tomorrow,” at the end of January. Nashville songstress Nikki Lane will bring her “Stagecoach Spotlight” Tour to the Filling Station with special guests Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler beginning at 7pm. Nikki just released her third album, Highway Queen, an emotional tour-de-force blending potent lyrics, unbridled blues guitars, and vintage sixties country-pop swagger. Advance tickets are $15 at Cactus Records. Buzz Cason and Robert Cline Jr. are Live From The Divide at 8pm. With the distinction of being the only known songwriter to have songs recorded by the Beatles, U2, Pearl Jam, Gloria Estefan, and Jimmy Buffett, Cason has enjoyed long lasting success. He will be joined by Robert Cline Jr., a songwriter and performer who strives to write songs and shares stories that tell the truth and make people feel what you feel inside. Advance tickets are $25 at Cactus Records.

Helena-based CatSkills are set for a lively Sac Bar performance beginning at 9pm. Listeners and dancers enjoy this diverse trio’s style, playing a wide variety of classic rock, country, and more. Rock ‘n’ rollers BlackWater will bring the noise to Chico at 9pm—plus, the evening will feature a festive St. Patrick’s Day party to go along with the great tunes. The rock ‘n’ roll variety band will have you off your feet and on the dancefloor in no time at all, so order a drink at the bar and get that liquid motivation flowing! Livingston rhythm and blues band Cool McCool & the Spies are live from the Legion in Downtown Bozeman at 9pm. Grab a drink, a dancing partner, and be prepared to stay on your feet all night!

Further information about these St. Paddy’s Day and other upcoming events can be found throughout this issue of The BoZone. “Sláinte mhaith,” Bozeman! •

