GGWC Meeting & Fundraiser Baxter Ballroom on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:30 pm

Greater Gallatin Watershed Council – Annual Meeting & Fundraiser

Baxter Ballroom

on Jan 26, 2017

6:30 pm

The Greater Gallatin Watershed Council (GGWC) will host its Annual Meeting & Fundraising Event on Thursday, January 26th at the Baxter Hotel Grand Ballroom beginning at 6:30pm.

Join in to kick off a new year and learn about what GGWC does to protect the Gallatin Watershed! Learn about the past, present, and future of water in the Gallatin Valley and help raise funds to do more in the continued protection of our watershed.

Lt. Governor Mike Cooney will provide the keynote address regarding state efforts to improve drought management in our community. The evening will also feature further presentations, a fantastic silent auction, heavy appetizers, and no host bar. This event is FREE and open to the public!

The Greater Gallatin Watershed Council is a nonprofit organization based in the Gallatin Valley, dedicated to promoting conservation and enhancement of local streams and waters.

GGWC brings together sound science and citizen involvement to create a forum for community-based problem solving and action within our area’s home watershed.

Some of GGWC’s projects include Gallatin Stream Teams, a volunteer water quality monitoring program; on-the-ground restoration projects; a Fall Tour of sites and topics throughout the Gallatin Valley; an Annual Meeting focused on the state of the watershed; education for local stakeholder groups and students; and participating in local events such as the Sustainability Fair, Watershed Festival, and Farm Fair.

GGWC’s twelve-member board includes water specialists, local agricultural producers, recreationalists, anglers, local government, natural resource managers, business, and other stakeholders in the watershed. Learn more at www.greatergallatin.org/. •

