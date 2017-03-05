Get funky, on Saturday, March 11th ‘70s themed Filler dance party

Get funky, get down at ‘70s themed Filler dance party

On Saturday, March 11th, Frozen Monkey Productions will present the 9th annual “Funk Meltdown” at The Filling Station in Bozeman. The Meltdown is a ‘70s themed dance party celebrating skiing, celebrating fun, and celebrating the awesome Gallatin Valley community. Throwing down some serious grooves will be The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine, a band that plays “retro funk and soul with some ‘funkified’ versions of modern hits thrown in—all to get you up to get down.”

Tickets are $15 at the door—but if you show up in costume or sporting a groovy ‘70s moustache or lady fro, the price is only $10. Doors open at 8pm and the music starts around 9pm. Proceeds will benefit Big Sky Youth Empowerment to help them continue their amazing work. For more information about the event, please visit the Funk Meltdown event page on Facebook.

Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine (SGFM) is a funk band out of Bozeman, Montana, specializing in good times. Featuring a core group of experienced pro players, SGFM is all about the groove and all about the fun. With a heavy dose of James Brown and Motown, SGFM’s not afraid to throw in a few funky twists on modern hits—and not above a few chunks of cheesy lounge disco. This is a party band, a get-off-your-butt-and-dance band, a here-to-pay-some-respect-to-the-grooves-of-yesterday band. When it’s time for lettin’ it all hang out, it’s time to turn on The Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine.

Big Sky Youth Empowerment provides opportunities to extraordinary teenagers in order to foster critical thinking skills, self-reliance, and community participation throughout Gallatin County, Montana. Learn more at www.byep.org/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

