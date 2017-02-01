Gatsby Gala event will be held Friday, February 17th, 2017 from 6pm

Gatsby Gala in the Gallatin Valley — Maxwell Stevens and Breezy Creative Collective present Bozeman’s first Gatsby Gala. The event will be held Friday, February 17th, 2017 from 6pm-12pm at Red Brain Media.

Featuring Gorgeous Vodka, Gatsby Gala assures us that prohibition is definitely over. The 21 and older event will feature the best in live art, live DJ sets, food and drink. The cover price includes admission to the event, and two craft cocktails. Additional drinks can be purchased at the bar. Paul Naugle and Lance DiSilva from the Sashimi Bar will be serving up sushi bites. 406 Cigars with Cattle Baron Cigars to present specialty cigars for purchase. An art installation will be in place with works for sale as well as a live art demonstration. The event will feature local, notable DJs: DJ Joe Bugz, Chris Sage, and Aaron Peck.

“In support of their work promoting music and culture in the community, we are donating 5% of the event’s proceeds to KGLT,” says the event co-curator Breezy Cutler. “It was important for me to create ‘Party for a Purpose’ to provide an opportunity to support non-profit organizations by donating a percentage of the profits,” Stevens added. Maxwell Stevens, although originally from Pennsylvania, has made Bozeman his home for the past 5 years. An active community member, Stevens is the co-founder of Good Spirits, a full beverage craft bar catering program and consulting business.

Breezy Cutler is the founder of Breezy Creative Collective, a Public Relations firm devoted to the promotion of artists and performers. Cutler and Stevens together, have cultivated a vision of creative events that support arts and culture in the Gallatin Valley.

In regard to the twenties theme of this particular event, Stevens commented, “the nostalgia for that particular time period is still very apparent, particularly with the desire for Prohibition Era spirits.” The basement space that Red Brain Media occupies is reminiscent of the Speak Easy’s of the Prohibition Era. Era attire is encouraged, although not required. “We promise a night of style, class, and culture that captures the carefree spirit of the twenties,” added Cutler. No tickets will be available prior to the event. Capacity is limited to the first 150 people. Arriving early is recommended to ensure admittance to the event.

Sponsors of the event include: Red Brain Media, Gorgeous Vodka, 406 Cigars with Cattle Baron Cigars, The Sashimi Bar, Barnhart Group, Good Spirits, and Breezy Creative Collective.

Date: Friday, February 17, 2017 Time: 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.

Address: 512 North Broadway Ave (Next to Bozeman Brewery)

Cover: $25 included two craft cocktails

