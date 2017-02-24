Bozeman, MT—Saturday, April 1 won’t fool an optimist, especially not the enthusiastic idealists organizing the 50th annual Garagarama. Held for half a century in Bozeman, Garagarama will celebrate its golden anniversary at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

“Time just flies right on by when you’re happy,” said Bozeman Optimist Amy Hanson, one of the many club members. “Here we are at 50 years, the event is still growing and it continues to provide funding for youth programs in the Valley. And it’s fun!”

This year the Optimist Club is looking for individuals who can remember something about the first Garagarama. Stories and memories can be shared on the Bozeman Optimist Club’s Facebook page.

“We should see some great recollections pop up,” said fellow club member Jim Johannes. “There had to be some good deals on The Beatles albums or a Star Trek outfit back then.”

Hanson said Garagarama, a one day event, offers all sorts of garage-sale-like items from vendors. Individuals and organizations purchase more than 70 booth spaces and donors provide silent auction items. “This year we have some great silent auction pieces to bid on, including irises from Don Heyden, vacation packages from Xanterra Resorts in Yellowstone Park, restaurant gift certificates, gravel from TMC and even concreate from Knife River,” Hanson said. “Plus you can bid on work to be done by Moxie Construction, or an array of golf packages. It’s not your everyday silent auction.”

In celebration of the 50th, the Optimists will have a drawing for a quilt entitled “Women of courage.” Tickets can be purchased for $1 onsite.

The Bozeman Optimists were chartered in 1947 and have about 25 members today. The club holds two major fundraising activities: Christmas tree sales and Garagarama. Monies raised support a number of local youth activities with some listed here: