FREE family concert with the Bozeman Symphony February 10 & 11, 2017

The Bozeman Symphony, conducted by Matthew Savery, will perform two free family concerts on Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at Willson Auditorium. There’ll be fun for the whole family as we romp through a dazzling array of orchestral selections by Beethoven, Rossini, John Williams and popular tunes such as Beauty and the Beast, Pink Panther, Selections from Hook, America the Beautiful and the Theme from Superman in this kid-friendly, fun-filled, 50 minutes of music. With a hilarious script featuring actors, gags, and special effects, you and your family will enjoy plenty of laughs while discovering the wonderment of symphonic music. Join us for the return of Supermaestro as he and the Bozeman Symphony battle with the evil, music-hating Stifflemeister from the planet Mutonium. Will Supermaestro save the day, or will Stifflemeister silence music forever? G-Rated: for Guaranteed Fun!

Heroes & Villains will be presented on Friday, February 10th, 2017, as a special presentation for fourth graders in the Bozeman Public Schools and surrounding areas. This performance is aimed to inspire young people to become life-long lovers of the performing arts. Bozeman is fortunate to have an outstanding music program in the school system, whose musical aspirations of students are supported through orchestra, band and choir group lessons beginning in elementary school and continuing to the collegiate level at Montana State University. The Bozeman Symphony includes several players developed through these music programs, and is proud to facilitate educational and outreach programs supporting young musicians in our community. These young musicians ensure the legacy of the Bozeman Symphony.

Joining Maestro Savery and the orchestra as the evil, music-hating Stifflemesiter is resident actor John Hosking, co-founder of the Vigilante Theatre Co. Hosking has been featured in the first two collaborations between the Opera and Shakespeare in the Parks; you may recognize him from his portrayal of Colonel Pickering in last year’s production of “My Fair lady”, or the Governor in “Man of La Mancha”, or Richard Hannah in “39 Steps” at the Ellen. John was an actor in the first full season of Shakespeare in the Parks of Montana and performed at the Virginia City Opera House for over a decade. While touring with A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) of Seattle, he was invited to perform at the Kennedy Center. John was a member of the Founding Board of the Emerson Cultural Center in Bozeman. He received his B.A. in Theatre Arts from Montana State University and is a Hilberry Graduate Fellow (Wayne State University).

Before the musical adventure with the orchestra begins, an instrument petting zoo, courtesy of Eckroth Music, will be available. Kids and kids at heart are encouraged to enjoy this hands-on learning of the instruments that compose a symphony.

These performances would not be possible without strong community support and sponsorship. These concerts are sponsored by the Gilhousen Foundation, Barnard Construction, the Jodar Family Foundation – Bruce Jodar and Kimberlie Birdwell, Gianforte Family Foundation and the Montana Arts Council. Performances are Saturday, February 11th at 10:30 AM and 1:00 PM at the Willson Auditorium (404 West Main Street) in downtown Bozeman. Although both presentations are free of charge, tickets are required. Please reserve and pick up tickets in advance online at bozemansymphony.org, or by phone at (406) 585-9774. The Bozeman Symphony Office is located at 1001 West Oak Street, Suite 110. TICKETS ARE FREE. The office can hold your tickets through Thursday, February 9th.

