FREE drop-in fly fishing info sessions at The River’s Edge start Feb.11, 2017

Join our crew in the fly shop for FREE drop-in fly fishing info sessions on subjects that you are actually interested in! There will be two different sessions on scheduled Saturdays; 11am & 3pm (see website for full schedule).

Feb. 11th – 11a.m., we will be talking about Winter Fly Fishing opportunities.

Feb. 11th – 3p.m., we will be talking about Reading USGS Flows.

Feb. 18th – 11a.m., we will be talking about Drift or Raft Floating Basics.

Feb. 18th – 3p.m., we will be talking about Cleaning your Gear Effectively to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species.

Feb. 25th – 11a.m., we will be talking about Cleaning your Gear Effectively to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species

Feb. 25th – 3 p.m., we will be talking about Winter Fly Fishing opportunities.

Mar. 4th – 11a.m., we will be talking about reading USGS Water Flows and how they pertain to your fishing.

Mar. 4th – 3p.m., we will be talking about Drift or Raft Floating Basics.

Sessions are held at The River’s Edge, 2012 N. 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715. Call for more information 406-586-5373

http://www.theriversedge.com/classes

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

