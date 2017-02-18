FREE 2016 tax prep & filing with your 2017 taxes in the Gallatin Valley

Need help filing your 2017 taxes? You’re in luck! At several locations throughout Bozeman, IRS-trained tax preparers offer free tax preparation assistance for Federal and State taxes through the VITA program. This program is available to people who earn $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. These trained volunteers can help with earned income credit, child tax credit, education credits, and homeowner/renter credit.

Here’s a look at where you can get help with your 2017 taxes.

The Community Café of Bozeman will accept walk-ins only during tax season. Drop in Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays between the hours of 12pm and 3pm through April 14th. The Community Café is located at 302 N. 7th Ave. in Bozeman.

Visit HRDC’s Bozeman office for tax help Mondays and Wednesdays between the hours of 5pm and 7pm through April 14th. These sessions are by appointment only. Call VITA staff at (406) 404-0725 to make an appointment. HRDC’s Bozeman office is located at 32 S. Tracy Ave.

Over the pass? HRDC’s Livingston office will also be available for free tax prep. Sessions are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays between the hours of 11am and 3pm through April 14th. These are also by appointment only. Call (406) 333-2537 to make an appointment.

Tax preparers will also be on hand through the Bozeman Public Library on Tuesdays between the hours of 10am and 6pm through April 11th. This service is offered in the conference room. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (406) 586-6641.

Additionally, MSU accounting students will also offer free tax prep in Jabs Hall 215 for MSU students and individuals who made less than $58,000 last year.

The 2017 help sessions will be held on the MSU campus on the following Mondays, Wednesday and Saturday: February 22nd and 27th; March 6th, 20th, 25th, 27th; and April 3rd. Monday and Wednesday sessions will be held from 5:30–7pm, while the Saturday session will be held from 9:30–11am. No appointment is necessary, but sign-up sheets will be posted at 5pm before each Monday and Wednesday session, and at 9am before the Saturday session.

Now that you’ve decided where you want to go, here’s what you need to bring to your tax prep session.

– Photo identification (MUST HAVE)

– Social Security cards and birth dates for each member of the family (MUST HAVE)

– W-2 forms for all jobs worked in 2016

– All 1099s for other income in 2016, if applicable

– Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements, or health insurance exemption certificates

– Other tax-related documents such as: interest statements, federal loan documents, retirement statements, list of organizations to which you made charitable donations, etc.

– Childcare provider name, address, and tax ID number, and amount paid in 2016

– Banking or credit union account information

– Voided check and/or savings deposit slip for direct deposit

– Copy of last year’s tax return, if you have it

Please note: if married and filing jointly, both parties MUST be present to sign the tax return.

There you have it, folks! Make your appointments today and avoid the April tax rush. •

