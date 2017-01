February 1, 2017 – 7:30 pm at Reynolds Hall – MSU Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Montana Chamber Music Society 2016-2017 Season

February 1, 2017 7:30 pm

Reynolds Hall – MSU Ravel: Piano Trio (1914) Angella Ahn, Sara Stalnaker, andPhilip Aaberg David Romtvedt (accordion)

Basque music expert and Wyoming’s former poet laureate performs Contemporary Basque Music (with piano trio)

Tickets and information available at:www.montanachambermusicsociety.org

Tickets: Cactus Records (406.587.0245) adults: $27 students/seniors: $20

Half-subscription (any 3 concerts): $75. 2016-2017 Season Angella Ahn Philip Aaberg Sara Stalnaker David Romtvedt

