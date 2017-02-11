On Feb. 23, 2017- HRDC’s Senior Programs will host a BINGO

HRDC to hold a fundraiser to support the increasing needs of Seniors in our Community



On Feb. 23, HRDC’s Senior Programs will host a BINGO and Burgers fundraiser at the Baxter Hotel. This event will become an annual opportunity to raise critical funds needed to support the increasing number of vulnerable citizens in our community.

Tickets are available at https://give.classy.org/bingo for $40 and include gourmet burgers from Unknotted, four BINGO cards, six games of BINGO, prizes and lots of FUN!

Last year, over 1800 seniors (age 62 and up) were assisted by HRDC. HRDC’s Senior Programs provide wrap around services to low income and at risk seniors to enhance their quality of life and provide for their basic needs. With this support, seniors are able to stay in their own homes as long as safely possible.

One of the biggest challenges our seniors face is poverty. According to the U.S. Census in 2012, 10% (1250) of seniors ages 65 and older are living below poverty level (income of less $931/month) in Gallatin and Park counties. It is proven that early intervention frequently prevents complications that would otherwise lead to either hospitalization or loss of independence through nursing home placement.

Some of our crucial services include; monthly visits from RN, weekly assistance with essential shopping, laundry, light meal preparation and light housekeeping, one-on-one assistance to navigate community and HRDC resources/applications, affordable housing, energy assistance, financial counseling, transportation service, volunteer opportunities, and food security.

HRDC is a nonprofit Community Action Agency dedicated to Building a Better Community. To learn more about HRDC’s efforts to address the needs of seniors in our community go to www.hrdc.org

