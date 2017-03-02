Farming documentary “Boone” at Emerson – Thursday, March 9th @ 7pm

Bozeman Doc Series presents farming doc Boone

On Thursday, March 9th at 7pm at the Emerson Center, The Bozeman Doc Series presents the Montana premiere of the award winning new documentary, Boone.

Haunting and deeply human, Boone tells the story of three young goat farmers as they transition with the seasons and come to terms with the physical and emotional grit required to live in deep relationship with the land. Stripped of interviews with farmers or agricultural experts, this experiential film is a visceral meditation on the sacrifice and struggle of a lifestyle born of self reliance; a sensual homage to the heart and soul of a farmer.

Unfolding in the hills of southern Oregon, the film captures the daily lives of Boone’s Farm founder Michael Moss and fellow farmers Dana and Zac as they work relentlessly, sunrise to sundown, to sustain the fragile balance needed to support the land and animals they care deeply for. In the plethora of recent farm films structured around advocacy, Boone stands out. Its unique cinematic and sensory approach beautifully explores this forgotten rural landscape to create a moving picture of the harsh reality of a small farm trying to survive.

Boone world-premiered at the 2016 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival and has gone on to screen at festivals around the world, winning several awards and recently garnering a slot in the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

“One of the most gorgeous films in recent memory…” – The Arts Fuse

“Void of interviews, archive footage and narration, Boone offers a beautiful and unflinching look at the lives of three young goat farmers as they face an uncertain future. It’s one of the most unique documentaries you have ever laid your eyes on, bringing to mind what might happen if Terrence Malick turned his efforts toward non-fiction storytelling, and it’s an experience you won’t soon forget.” – Substream Magazine

Poetical… meditative…the bucolic life looks beautiful, if bone-wearying… a pastoral experience marked by some lovely cinematography, an unhurried pace and atmospheric ambient sound design.” – Variety

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the door or before the show at Cactus Records and Movie Lovers. Tickets are also available online at www.bozemandocseries.org, where you can also buy Season Passes and 7-film punch cards, learn more about the series, and view trailers for upcoming films. The series will continue every other Thursday through April. •

