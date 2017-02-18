Family & Contra dancing with Bozeman Folklore Society

The Bozeman Folklore Society will present a Family Valentine’s Dance beginning at 5:30pm followed by a Contra Dance at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 18th. Live music for both dances will be provided by Chordwood Cricket with caller Amy Letson. The festive evening also includes a potluck dinner from 6:30–7:15pm. There will be a half hour dance workshop beginning at 7:30pm. Admission to the Family Dance is $15 per family. Admission to the Contra Dance is $10, $8 for members, and $5 for MSU students and youth ages 5–18.

Another Contra Dance will follow on Friday, March 3rd at 7:30pm. Live music will be provided by Helena Handbasket with caller Rosanna Finley. A half hour dance workshop will kick things off at 7:30pm, followed by dancing at 8pm. Admission is $10, $8 for members, and $5 for MSU students and youth ages 5–18.

The Bozeman Folklore Society (BFS) is an all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, enjoying, and sharing the music, dance, arts, crafts, and skills of traditional cultures. It is an associate group of the Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS). ALL dances and events will be held at the Bozeman Senior Center, located at 807 N Tracy Ave. Visit www.bozemanfolklore.org/ or call (406) 581-3444 for more information about any of these events. •

