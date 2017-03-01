F-11 offers photography workshops in March 2017 & beyond

F-11 Photographic Supplies’ information and experience-rich classes have returned, ripe with opportunities to make photos and interact with knowledgeable instructors. Take a break from the sloppy pre-spring weather, come inside, and learn more about the devices you use in your every day life. Here’s a look at what’s coming up……

Take Control of Photos for Mac with instructor Kendall Roth will be offered Saturday, March 4th, from 10–11am……

Get organized and learn how to use Apple’s Photos App on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Kendall will give a tutorial on managing your photos and how to share and back up your irreplaceable images with iCloud. He’ll also show you how to make your images pop with Photos intuitive creative editing tools, plus tag, organize, and sync……

Registration for this workshop is $24.99 or $14.99 for F-11 VIP members……

Landscape & Critters with instructor Jon Shaver will be offered Saturday, March 11th, from 10:30am–1pm……

Wild about landscape and wildlife photography? Join F-11’s own wild man Jon and learn what gear is best suited for your needs. Tour the tools and techniques you need to use in the field to get better images. Discuss animal behavior, technical and artistic aspects in composition, and much more. What does it mean to “get better images?” What do you really want to capture in your landscape shots? Jon can help you get clear on these essential questions……

Registration for this workshop is $74.99 or $64.99 for F-11 VIP members……

Strengthen your confidence and competence in digital imaging when you register for the Photography 101 Package and participate in its three hands-on workshops. Get essential camera knowledge on both a basic and intermediate level, then have some fun trying out what you learned……

First up on Tuesday, March 14th from 5:30–7:30pm, explore the what, when and why of digital camera settings with instructor Angela Yonke and get comfortable with the geek-speak of digital photography. Learn about essential accessories and composition tricks that make your life easier and your pictures shine. Protect your pictures and your investment by learning the right way to care for memory cards and batteries. Whether you’re a confused or new owner of either a “point and shoot” camera or a camera that accepts interchangeable lenses, this two-hour class is designed to clarify that transition and show you how to use your camera creatively……

Following on Wednesday, March 15th from 5:30–7:30pm, instructor Jon Shaver will help you get familiar with resolution, ISO, zoom, exposure, focus, composition, exposure modes, basic and advanced white balance, metadata and histograms. Learn how these techniques apply to real picture taking situations. This intermediate class is designed to strengthen your confidence and competence in digital imaging. The class is open to owners of cameras that accept interchangeable lenses, rather than point and shoot users. It doesn’t matter what brand of camera you use……

Finally, on Thursday, March 16th from 5:30–7:30pm, do you hit the wall when it’s time to put your camera into action? Literally hit the wall? You’ve read the books, drudged through the manual, practiced and practiced again. How do you build the foundation to make it over the top? There’s nothing like hands-on shooting with a great guide that has a sense of play. Have you tried dueling cameras? You will when you join F-11 Photographic Supplies’ Jon Shaver for this fun and interactive class. Take the boring out of the basics and rediscover your joy of photography……

When you sign up for “Basic” and “Intermediate/Drills & Skills” (all three nights) at the same time, you save $25, paying just $124.99 for both classes. On its own, Basic is $49.99 and the double Intermediate/Drills & Skills is $99.99. F-11 VIP members receive an additional $20 off……

Preregistration is required for ALL classes. Visit www.f11photo.com/, call (406) 586-3281, or stop by the store at 2612 W. Main St., Suite A, to register. Additional requirements for some courses may apply……

Learn by doing at F-11 Photo. A full service, full selection destination store, F-11 is Bozeman’s oldest and most innovative independent photography store and Apple reseller. Providing excellent customer service means they work hard to find the perfect products for you, their customers. They create educational opportunities for our community and output the highest quality photo and imaging products for home and business in their state-of-the-art photo lab. In addition to a wide selection of cameras, accessories and the full line of Apple products, F-11 offers individual tutoring, photo, and Apple classes, plus destination photographic workshops. •

