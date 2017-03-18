Top

Expanding Your Horizons event on Saturday, April 22, 2017

Registration is now open for Montana State University’s Expanding Your Horizons event on Saturday, April 22. The day-long program offers creative, hands-on workshops for girls in grades 6-8 to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Workshops are taught by MSU faculty and community members and cover topics such as robotics, archaeology, engineering and more.

 Registration is $30 and includes lunch, materials and four workshops.

The workshop descriptions and registration forms are available online at http://eu.montana.edu/EYH or by calling (406) 994-6683 to receive a brochure by mail.

Expanding Your Horizons is a high-demand program and space is limited. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The conference is sponsored by MSU Extended University.

For more information, contact Nicole Soll with MSU Extended University at nicole.soll1@montana.edu or (406) 994-6683.

