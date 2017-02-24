Evita at the Shane Lalani Center March 10 – April 2, 2017

Evita

Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

March 10 – April 2, 2017

SHOW TIMES: Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm

LOCATION: The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 East Lewis Street, Livingston, MT

TICKETS: $18 – Adult

$14 – Senior/Student

$10 – Youth

CONTACT: The Shane Center Box Office

406-222-1420 / tickets@theshanecenter.org

COPY: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s explosive EVITA hits the stage this spring at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

EVITA brings to life the passionate persona of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón. The charismatic Evita captivated a nation by championing the working class. This exuberant production creates a gripping theatrical experience, and features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s compelling Latin, jazz, and pop-influenced score. One of the most popular collaborations between Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, EVITA creates an arresting theatrical portrait as complex as the woman herself.

EVITA runs weekends from March 10 through April 2 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and college students, and $10 for youth 17 and under. Reservations are available at theshanecenter.org or by calling the box office at 406-222-1420.

EVITA is generously sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Don Gimbel, and Livingston’s Ace Hardware.

